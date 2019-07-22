4 Things WWE should do at RAW Reunion

Would be great if these happened

The WWE RAW reunion is just about to get underway and it looks like it could very well be a cracking show. As of this writing, there are 35 legends set to make an appearance, and the list reads like a who's who of the greats, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sgt. Slaughter, Booker T and many more.

With it set to be a pretty big episode, one would have to assume that WWE is planning some big moments and segments for the night. And I am sure we will see some very entertaining and well put together segments, but I wouldn't be a writer or fan if I couldn't think of a few things myself that would be really fun and epic to see on the big show.

So, here are four things I would love to see WWE do at the RAW Reunion show.

#4 An nWo Reunion

Well, they did say 4 Life

WWE have announced several huge names for tonight's WWE RAW Reunion special. Two frequent guest stars for these kind of shows over the years have been WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

However, as far as WWE TV goes, it has been years since they were joined by the immortal Hulk Hogan. Following Hogan's controversial parting of the ways with WWE in 2015, we wouldn't see the Hulkster again on WWE programming until WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year. And we wouldn't see him make an appearance of RAW until early this year to honor the late 'Mean' Gene Okerlund.

So because of this, it has been a very long time since we have seen the black and white nWo on WWE TV. And not only are Hall and Nash booked for RAW Reunion tonight, but Hulk Hogan is too!

I think it would be a wasted opportunity to not have an nWo reunion tonight. There are several possibilities if it was to happen, maybe even a segment with The Club. They have always said nWo 4 Life, so why not 4 tonight?

