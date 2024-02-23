4 things WWE subtly told us at the Elimination Chamber Press Event - Major stable breaking up, top star's push hitting a dead end?

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth is less than 24 hours away, and fans are hyped for the big event. The show has four main card bouts announced, plus The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Ahead of the Premium Live Event, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment hosted the Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event late last night. It featured some of the top stars in the industry discussing their big matches for the epic Australian stadium show.

Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, and Triple H spoke to the audience. While it was mostly kept peaceful, there were a few moments where things got out of hand. Overall, though, the show went smoothly.

Not only did the Press Event go well, but it also subtly told us a lot about what to expect from the Elimination Chamber show itself and perhaps what will happen moving forward. This article will look at a few hints and indicators following the special media event.

Below are four things WWE subtly told us at the Elimination Chamber Press Event.

#4. Rhea Ripley's time in The Judgment Day may very well be coming to an end

Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. She has been promoted as the face of women's wrestling in WWE for around a year now, having been on top since WrestleMania. Rhea has also transcended just the women's division by being the face of The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE RAW that also features Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. While Rhea has been the face of the group for a significant period, recent events suggest her time with the faction may be drawing to a close.

For starters, The Judgment Day was barely mentioned throughout the entire show, including by Rhea herself. Ripley also acted like a total babyface, which goes against the rest of the heel group. Given how much she has been distanced from the stable, her time with The Judgment Day could be coming to an end.

#3. Liv Morgan likely isn't winning at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth

Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle 2022

WWE will be hosting two Elimination Chamber Matches at the big-time Premium Live Event. One of the two bouts is the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and it will feature six incredible stars. Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton all hope to win.

The winner of the bout will go on to fight the Women's World Champion at WWE WrestleMania. For awhile, it was assumed that either Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan would win the bout given the way the company has built up their stories with Ripley. Following the Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event, however, Liv seems unlikely to win.

The company had three women from the bout speak on the match. Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Becky Lynch all discussed their goal to win. Liv was left out. If Morgan was a favorite to win, she would likely have been involved in the event.

#2. Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens isn't over yet

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is one of the most obnoxious superstars in WWE history. The influencer and celebrity joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and most expected him to fail. Instead, the arrogant star took to it like a duck to water and that has only made him more unbearable.

The Maverick has been feuding with Kevin Owens as of late. The pair fought at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but Owens failed to win the United States Title thanks to a disqualification from the use of brass knucks. While the two interacted since, the pair both being in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match led many to believe their rivalry was just about over.

If the Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event is any indication, however, that will not be the case. The two men were at each other's throats and even got into a shoving match. Could the two end up feuding into WrestleMania? For now, that remains to be seen, but it feels possible.

#1. Tiffany Stratton is clearly getting a major push

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the WWE Elimination Chamber Perth Press Conference is that the company is fully behind Tiffany Stratton. Anybody watching that show can clearly tell that she will have a bright future in the company.

Tiffany was involved in a segment with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, two of WWE's greatest superstars of any gender. They're also two of the only women to main event WrestleMania. They are as high up the ladder as anyone can be.

Stratton being linked up with them bodes well for her future. A future feud with both, especially a brand new one with Belair, feels extremely likely. Following recent teases of hostility, the two could even clash at WrestleMania. Regardless, it is clear Stratton is in for a big push in the company.