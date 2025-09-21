4 Things WWE subtly told us at Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza has concluded and is getting mixed reviews from the audience. Many fans labeled it a weak premium live event, as it seemingly lacked surprises and unexpected angles. The show arguably featured a predictable ending, with Cody Rhodes retaining his gold against Drew McIntyre.In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.#4. CM Punk and Seth Rollins' rivalry is put on hold due to Crown Jewel 2025CM Punk and AJ Lee defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at the Indianapolis event. Despite the victory, Punk seemingly still has unfinished business with The Visionary. However, WWE has seemingly put their rivalry on hold. This is evident from the Crown Jewel Championship match announced by the company. On Wrestlepalooza Post-Show, Rollins and Cody Rhodes had a heated face-off. Additionally, WWE confirmed a match between the two for Crown Jewel: Perth, with the Men's Crown Jewel Title on the line.Hence, in the coming weeks, the Triple H-led creative team will be more focused on Rollins vs. Rhodes instead of The Visionary vs. The Best in the World.#3. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are seemingly back togetherWWE @WWELINK&quot;Ladies and gentlemen...&quot; Paul Heyman just introduced Brock Lesnar at #Wrestlepalooza! 😱 Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxtBrock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at Wrestlepalooza and defeated him in a singles match. However, before the contest began, Paul Heyman surprised everyone when he introduced The Beast in his iconic style, hyping up his return to the squared circle.This past week on SmackDown, Lesnar confronted The Oracle and hinted at their reunion. After what happened at Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar and Heyman are seemingly back together.#2. Pat McAfee's WWE return was possibly a one-offPat McAfee surprised Michael Cole and everyone in the audience when he joined the commentary team at the recently concluded event. Midway through the show, McAfee left the commentary table, as he had a busy day due to his commitments outside WWE.McAfee leaving the show midway suggested that his return at Wrestlepalooza was a one-off appearance, and he is not expected to return as a full-time commentator anytime soon.#1. LA Knight's role in The Vision vs. The Usos is not over yetSportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_LINKI say LA Knight should ref every match ever.. #Wrestlepalooza https://t.co/vHqosJ2vevLA Knight was the special guest referee in The Usos vs. Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed. During the match, Jey Uso was about to hit The Megastar before he stopped himself. The match concluded when Breakker speared Jey, and Knight counted the pin.With the growing animosity between The YEET Master and Knight, WWE could continue to explore the angle in the coming weeks. If the Megastar turns heel, he might join forces with The Vision against The Usos.