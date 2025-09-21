4 Things WWE subtly told us at Wrestlepalooza

By Love Verma
Published Sep 21, 2025 06:40 GMT
Cody Rhodes is still Undisputed WWE Champion! [Image credits: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes is still the Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Wrestlepalooza has concluded and is getting mixed reviews from the audience. Many fans labeled it a weak premium live event, as it seemingly lacked surprises and unexpected angles. The show arguably featured a predictable ending, with Cody Rhodes retaining his gold against Drew McIntyre.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

#4. CM Punk and Seth Rollins' rivalry is put on hold due to Crown Jewel 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

CM Punk and AJ Lee defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at the Indianapolis event. Despite the victory, Punk seemingly still has unfinished business with The Visionary. However, WWE has seemingly put their rivalry on hold. This is evident from the Crown Jewel Championship match announced by the company.

On Wrestlepalooza Post-Show, Rollins and Cody Rhodes had a heated face-off. Additionally, WWE confirmed a match between the two for Crown Jewel: Perth, with the Men's Crown Jewel Title on the line.

Ad

Hence, in the coming weeks, the Triple H-led creative team will be more focused on Rollins vs. Rhodes instead of The Visionary vs. The Best in the World.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are seemingly back together

Ad

Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at Wrestlepalooza and defeated him in a singles match. However, before the contest began, Paul Heyman surprised everyone when he introduced The Beast in his iconic style, hyping up his return to the squared circle.

This past week on SmackDown, Lesnar confronted The Oracle and hinted at their reunion. After what happened at Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar and Heyman are seemingly back together.

#2. Pat McAfee's WWE return was possibly a one-off

Pat McAfee surprised Michael Cole and everyone in the audience when he joined the commentary team at the recently concluded event. Midway through the show, McAfee left the commentary table, as he had a busy day due to his commitments outside WWE.

Ad

McAfee leaving the show midway suggested that his return at Wrestlepalooza was a one-off appearance, and he is not expected to return as a full-time commentator anytime soon.

#1. LA Knight's role in The Vision vs. The Usos is not over yet

Ad

LA Knight was the special guest referee in The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. During the match, Jey Uso was about to hit The Megastar before he stopped himself. The match concluded when Breakker speared Jey, and Knight counted the pin.

With the growing animosity between The YEET Master and Knight, WWE could continue to explore the angle in the coming weeks. If the Megastar turns heel, he might join forces with The Vision against The Usos.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications