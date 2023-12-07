4 things WWE should try to fix before the end of 2023

WWE has nearly a month and a half until the Royal Rumble, but when it comes to the end of 2023, there are less than 30 days. A lot has happened in the last few weeks, including a big Survivor Series: WarGames card.

At the event, both Randy Orton and CM Punk returned to WWE in different fashions. The Viper came back from surgery that kept him out of action for over 18 months. After 10 years, Punk returned to the company where he became one of the biggest stars in wrestling.

That's a lot accomplished on the same night, but there are still some things WWE could fix before the end of the year. Addressing the four following situations could help the company start 2024 with more variety and consistency.

#4 Fully commit to the Lashley/Street Profits heel turn

Lashley and the Street Profits still play to the fans as good guys

Bobby Lashley recently recruited Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to his side. The duo turned heel by cowardly attacking the Brawling Brutes after a match. The action was met with boos from the crowd, but once that show ended, the trio was still cheered.

The Profits started dressing in suits and acting a little more seriously. Despite these changes, all three still play to the crowd like faces. If they are supposed to be heels, then WWE needs to alter the trio.

All three need to start chastising the fans to get on their bad side. Last week on SmackDown, fans cheered Lashley loudly when he battled Butch, yet Butch was supposed to be the sympathetic face. The Profits need to stop smiling and acting like good guys if they are to be taken seriously as villains.

#3 Rehab the United States Title like the Intercontinental Championship

Triple H wasn't in charge at the beginning of Gunther's Intercontinental Title reign. He's still done a great job at both restoring prestige to the belt, and legitimizing Gunther as a top star in WWE. The Ring General has reigned for over 500 days now, and routinely puts on crowd-pleasing matches.

The same treatment needs to be given to the US Title, especially with a part-time major champion who rarely appears on SmackDown. The upcoming tournament may help, but even having Logan Paul as champion doesn't help the rest of the roster. Austin Theory's run was uneventful, as was Rey Mysterio's.

Had a new and exciting star like Grayson Waller or LA Knight won the belt, then it would be easier for the fans to invest. If the tournament comes and goes with nothing much to speak of, then the problem will still exist.

#2 Separate the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took the Unified tag titles from the Usos at WrestleMania 39

The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team belts have been unified since May of 2022. The Usos joined the titles after beating RK-Bro in a unification match. Since then, the tag team division has grown on both RAW and SmackDown.

On RAW alone, there are former champions like Alpha Academy, The New Day, and The Viking Raiders. The Judgment Day are the current champions and are joined by DIY, Imperium, Indus Sher, and The Creed Brothers. Half of the teams have won titles.

SmackDown has Pretty Deadly, the OC, The Street Profits, The LWO, A-Town Down Under, and if necessary, The Bloodline. There are plenty of teams on both shows to warrant seperate titles for each brand. It would also provide another storyline for both brands as well as give newer teams a chance to win the titles.

#1 Find different challengers for IYO SKY

The women's division on SmackDown is smaller than RAW's but always has the same few women in the title picture. Since WrestleMania, five women have been in championship contests. Zelina Vega had one shot, while Asuka, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair have traded rounds.

SKY has held the title since SummerSlam yet is still facing Belair and Flair. Part of the reasoning was WarGames, but that has come and gone now. She has already defended the title multiple times against both women, yet WWE is booking each to continue their pursuits.

Why not give Shotzi a try? She was involved with Damage CTRL as well, but hasn't sniffed a title match this year. WWE needs to give other women a chance, especially since Flair and Belair have already had title runs this year.

If depth is the problem, then a better job should have been done stocking the roster during the WWE Draft. Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, or Liv Morgan could have been added to the blue brand for depth.

