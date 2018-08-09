4 Things You Probably Forgot About The Women's Evolution

Aaron H FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.05K // 09 Aug 2018, 09:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In case you somehow haven't already heard, WWE is doing its first ever all women's pay-per-view, which will be called Evolution, and it'll take place on October 28 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

We don't have any official matches for the upcoming October show, however we do know that the finals of the Mae Young tournament will take place on the show, and on top of that, four championships will be up for grabs as the Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship, and the brand new UK Women's Championship will all be on the line.

WWE deciding to do an all women's pay-per-view is certainly a good thing, and even though the women in the company are in a position where they can finally be taken seriously as wrestlers, and not just be looked at as eye-candy, there has still been some pretty horrendous moments for the female portion of the roster during the "Women's Evolution."

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the four things WWE probably wants you to forget about the Women's Evolution, which pretty much kicked off back in 2015.

#4 NXT did it better

Back on August 22, 2015, Bayley and Sasha Banks tore the house down in their NXT Women's Championship match at the now annual Takeover: Brooklyn show. In fact, this might actually be the best women's match in WWE history, however, if you look at the current main roster status of both former NXT Women's Champions, then you'll see that both of them have pretty much been marginalized.

The same thing happens with pretty much everyone who's been brought up to the main roster through NXT, not just the women. However, the men who are brought up and being marginalized aren't considered to be responsible for the up-rise of a particular brand of wrestling, whereas Sasha and Bayley have.

In fact, if you look at WWE's Four Horsewomen in NXT and compare what they've done with them on the main roster, the only one who might be better off is Charlotte Flair. The other three have been terribly underutilized.

There was a time when the thought was that Bayley was going to be the female version of John Cena on the main roster, but instead, because of the way WWE has booked her, she's one of the most unpopular babyfaces on the roster. So, it's pretty much safe to say that her, along with the rest of the Four Horsewomen, were probably better off in NXT.

1 / 4 NEXT