4 Things you didn't know about Finn Balor

Balor is one of the biggest talents in WWE at the moment

Finn Balor made his WWE debut back in 2014 when he showed up in NXT. He went on to hold the NXT Championship for over 200 days. He made his main roster debut back in 2016 and became the first ever Universal Champion. But due to injury, he had to give it up.

Besides having some success in WWE, he made it big during his time wrestling on the independents. He started when he was 18 and quickly move up the ranks in Ireland and became a household name in the United Kingdom within a few years. He started making waves which caught the eye of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He would win the NJPW Junior Heavyweight title on three occasions and the Junior Heavyweight Tag titles on six occasions. He also won New Japan's Best of the Super Juniors tournament on two occasions (2010/2013). He also remembered for being apart of the Bullet Club as well.

Let's take a look at Balor's life and see some things you didn't know about the leader of Balor Club.

#1 His NJPW Run didn't start Well

New Japan put Balor under a mask during his early run

Finn Balor signed with New Japan back in 2006 and right away NJPW put him under a mask. They named him the new Pegasus Kid. That name sound familiar? Well, the last person who wrestled under that name was Chris Benoit during his time in NJPW.

New Japan made him wrestle in their sister promotion ''Wrestle Land'' as well. Terrible gimmicks in wrestling are bound to happen as this sounds like something WWE would do.

New Japan would scrap the gimmick after the Benoit family tragedy a little over a year later. Finn would be able to go back to his original persona, Prince Devitt.