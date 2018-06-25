Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Things you didn't know about Rusev

It took a lot for every day to become "Rusev Day".

Sean Anderman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 12:13 IST
255

Rusev Day!

For those who don't know about Rusev, he's an extremely popular Superstar in WWE today. Rusev made his main roster debut back in 2014 and went on to have a winning streak spanning over a year.

During that time, he won the United States Championship and was an absolute monster in the ring. After losing his United States title to John Cena at WrestleMania 31, he went on to have a rough run in the WWE. He wasn't getting booked right and the fans weren't invested in him at all.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

That all changed when Rusev started the "Rusev Day" gimmick. It quickly caught some steam as fans started chanting it every week and the chants get louder and louder. In 2017, he finally got his own 'Rusev Day' t-shirt. He became a fan favourite in 2018.

It was quite surprising that Rusev only got his first WWE Championship opportunity in a singles match in July 2018.

Let's take a look at Rusev's career up to this point and look at something's you didn't know about the Bulgarian Brute.

#1 Lana was not his first manager

It's a shock to know that Lana wasn't his first manager.

If you've followed Rusev's life and career, then you must be used to seeing Lana by his side one way or another. She's been his manager for a good chunk of his career and she's married to him in real life. So, to find out he had a different manager is quite the surprise.

For those wondering who's in the picture above, that's Shaul Guerrero. She's the Daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero. She's also married to Aiden English in real life as well. It's a small world.

Back in 2010 when Rusev signed with the WWE for developmental, he had Shaul Guerrero as his valet. Rusev also had two other managers before finally getting paired with Lana. He was managed by Nick Roger and then with Sylvester Lefort when Rusev made the jump to NXT.

