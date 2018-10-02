4 things you need to know before tonight's RAW

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 02 Oct 2018, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We are just days away from WWE Super Show-Down, which will be the company's first major event in Australia, since their 2002 Global Warning Tour.

With such a monumental event on the horizon, the superstars of Monday Night RAW are getting more and more ready to go to war down under.

But before that, they must first get through tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW in one piece.

With a huge match featuring the Women's Champion, and the ever-looming presence of the Shield, here are four things you need to know before tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#4 Will Ambrose turn on his brothers?

At Super Show-Down, the Shield will team together once again, this time to face the Dogs of War and their newest ally, Braun Strowman.

In their latest assault on the hounds of justice, their opponents have taken to mind games, specifically targetting the often deranged mind of Dean Ambrose.

As the only one in the group without a title, Ambrose is seen as the easiest target, with the 3 men promising him title shots and success if he turns on his brothers.

The whole situations harkens back to the infamous betrayal by Seth Rollins in 2014, and Ambrose turning on his brothers would have ramifications for both Super Show-Down and Crown Jewel, where Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Strowman and Brock Lesnar

#3 Lashley Vs. Owens

The bad blood between these two former World Champions continues to build by the day.

Since his return to the company earlier this year, Bobby Lashley has been a one-man wrecking crew.

Kevin Owens, on the other hand, hasn't had the best of years, losing at WrestleMania, Money In The Bank and being crushed in a minute at Summerslam.

Owens is itching to re-establish himself and seems to be aiming to do so at the expense of the former ECW Champion.

Owens and Lashley are set to team with Elias and John Cena respectively at Super Show-Down if there's anything left of them after tonight.

1 / 3 NEXT