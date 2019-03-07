4 dream rivalries we need after WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.73K // 07 Mar 2019, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The dream match we deserve this year

The primary motto of WWE has always been something along the lines of "the show must go on". No matter what, WWE keeps producing fresh content on a weekly basis for the WWE Universe.

When WrestleMania is done and dusted with, a completely new season of WWE programming kicks off the following night on Monday Night Raw, with the promise of new storylines and exciting rivalries. Let's take a look at three possible rivalries we could see after WrestleMania 35 goes into the history books.

#4 AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

This rivalry needs at least a three-month program

The two superstars have been a part of WWE for more than three years now, and we have yet to see a proper program between two of the greatest in-ring technicians of this generation.

A couple of years ago, AJ Styles replaced Bray Wyatt in a big-time match against The Demon, Finn Balor, at the TLC PPV. The match stole the show as expected, and AJ Styles went back to SmackDown immediately.

The Superstar shakeup is coming again after WrestleMania, and this is the time to finally draft Styles back to Raw and give us the feud that's been a long time coming. If this program is given enough time to build up, we could certainly get a match of the year candidate out of it.

Advertisement

#3 Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar

The Psychopath needs to battle The Beast in a dream match

The Sottish Psychopath was once a jobber to the stars, but repackaged himself to return as a legit badass in the WWE.

Initially, he was treated like the monster he is, but soon came back to the same old barrage of attacking babyfaces as a part of three-man squads. McIntyre needs to move away from Corbin and Lashley ASAP, otherwise, the future looks bleak for the former 3-Man Band member.

One match that could reinvigorate McIntyre's lost steam is a hard-hitting brawl with The Beast, Brock Lesnar. There was a time when McIntyre was nowhere near Lesnar's level, but he has somehow transformed himself into a legit threat to the former UFC champion.

A rivalry between these two, with the payoff match at Summerslam, screams nothing but money.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement