4-time Champion challenges Stephanie McMahon to WWE match

Stephanie McMahon rarely competes in WWE matches

Becky Lynch has reiterated that she would like to go one-on-one with Stephanie McMahon in a WWE match.

The RAW Women’s Champion has become one of WWE’s most popular Superstars over the last 18 months – so much so that she took part in the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history in 2019 alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

The build-up to the match saw McMahon reinstate Lynch to WWE television after she was given a storyline suspension of 60 days, meaning she would have missed WrestleMania had it not been for the Chief Brand Officer’s intervention.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video after her appearance on WWE Backstage this week, Lynch said she owes McMahon a receipt following the WrestleMania storyline, and she would love to face her one day.

“Yes, I do [owe McMahon]. I would love to have that match, I would love to have it. Stephanie, where are you at? I keep calling for it. Just keep no-selling it. No-selling son of a gun, Stephanie.”

Stephanie McMahon’s WWE in-ring career

Stephanie McMahon has repeatedly stated in media interviews that she is willing to step back inside a WWE ring, but only if the storyline makes sense.

Her last match came in April 2018 when she teamed with Triple H in a losing effort against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, while her most recent singles match ended in a victory over Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014.

