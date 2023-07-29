4-time champion to return after 3 months to win the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal? Exploring the possibility 

WWE announced that SummerSlam 2023 will witness a Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim, which will feature superstars from both RAW and SmackDown brands. The Stamford-based promotion further announced Sheamus and LA Knight as the first two participants in the bout.

While it will be interesting to see who else manages to punch their tickets to the Battle Royal, the high-profile encounter could witness the return of a former champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Carlito. The former United States Champion last appeared on WWE programming at Backlash 2023, where he made his presence felt in the San Juan Street Fight Match between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. The veteran helped the Puerto Rican rapper prevail over The Archer of Infamy at the PLE.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that WWE has resigned Carlito, and it may only be a matter of time before he makes his highly-anticipated return to the company. If that is indeed the case, then the odds of the former Intercontinental Champion making his comeback at SummerSlam can't be ruled out.

The creative team could have Carlito return as a surprise entry in the SummerSlam Battle Royal before going on to win the whole thing. The four-time champion could triumph over the rest of the completion to win the high-profile bout.

What else is scheduled for SummerSlam 2023?

The Biggest Party of Summer, SummerSlam 2023, promises to be an interesting extravaganza. The company has announced eight high-profile encounters for the PLE so far.

While Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match, Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor on August 5.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship are the remaining two championship bouts scheduled for the event.

Apart from that, stars like, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Logan Paul, and Ricochet will also be in action on August 5.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that WWE could add another title bout to the card in the coming days as Rhea Ripley is rumored to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at the premium live event.

Are you excited about WWE SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

