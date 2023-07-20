Cody Rhodes is all set to settle the score with Brock Lesnar in their third encounter. Going up against The Beast is not a piece of cake, you need a lot of courage, guts, and luck.

However, when luck is not on your side, you need help from someone else. SummerSlam has become a show where we see surprise returns and debuts. We could see Rhodes bring back an old friend to help him overcome Brock Lesnar.

A few days ago was the premier of the "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes "documentary. Before the premier, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona(FKA Zack Ryder) spoke about returning to the WWE.

"Oh man, listen, I'm the hottest free agent, but listen, Cody has to finish the story. I gotta finish the story too. Tonight's about Cody, Chelsea, but never say never."

Cardona has been spotted RAW and other WWE events backstage multiple times and could help his good friend overcome The Beast. While the fans would love to see something like this, the chances of The Indy God interfering in Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes are bleak.

Cody Rhodes reveals his initial fear before returning to WWE

Cody Rhodes made a blistering return to the company at WrestleMania 38. While the crowd loved every second of it, The American Nightmare wasn't really sure how the crowd would react as he was coming from the rival company.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Rhodes spoke about his return to the company and also revealed his discussion with Randy Orton. He spoke about his fears of the crowd booing him.

"I told Randy [Orton] before I went out in Dallas [WrestleMania 38] that I thought they were gonna boo. I did. I thought they were gonna boo. Seth had carried the whole story to mania and I was the other guy and they didn't. I just told your partner this, but they got it."

Randy Orton has been a mentor for The American Nightmare since the start of his career. At the start of his career, Rhodes was in a group with Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. called Legacy. On multiple occasions, Rhodes has spoken about the guidance and advice he received from The Viper over the years and how that helped him become the megastar he is today.