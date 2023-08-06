4-time Champion could be suspended by WWE following her actions at SummerSlam

It was one of the hardest-hitting matches at WWE SummerSlam, with a legitimate grudge to be settled, and it appears that Shayna Baszler got the bragging rights she deserves.

The match was contested under MMA Rules, but at one point in the match, The Queen of Spades looked as though she was unable to continue, and two EMTs stepped into the ring to check she was alright.

Ronda Rousey made it clear that this was not within MMA Rules and threw the two men out of her way. The former Women's Champion is aware that this is not how it works in WWE, and she can't attack personnel that isn't part of the match, so this could leave her in hot water.

Rousey has been warned about this in the past when she allows her anger to take over.

With Rousey already seemingly hinting at an upcoming WWE exit, being suspended by Adam Pearce could allow The Baddest Woman on the Planet to take some time away from the company before making a final decision regarding her future.

Do you think Adam Pearce will suspend Ronda Rousey after she put her hands on two medics at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here