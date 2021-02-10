4-time Champion tells Nia Jax to stop spending time on Twitter

Shayna Baszler doesn't seem thrilled with Nia Jax spending her time on Twitter instead of rehabbing the "injury" that she suffered on WWE RAW.

Nia Jax was expecting a quick outing against her arch-rival Lana on this week's episode of WWE RAW, to the point where Jax publicly declared that she was going to put Lana through a table for the tenth time during the match.

I can’t wait to put you through ANOTHER table 😈 https://t.co/6RC7yBR077 — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 9, 2021

Things didn't turn out the way Nia Jax had expected, as she ended up losing the match in an embarrassing manner. Ever since then, Jax has been posting a bunch of tweets reacting to her awkward spot, which got major coverage on social media. One WWE Superstar who isn't happy with this is Nia's own tag team partner, Shayna Baszler.

Baszler responded to Nia Jax's first tweet following the latter's embarrassing moment on RAW. The Queen of Spades told her partner to get off Twitter and get back to rehabbing the "injury" that she suffered during the closing moments of the bout. Check out the tweet below:

Get off twitter and get back to rehabbing your injury https://t.co/A50i0XwRmm — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 9, 2021

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the Royal Rumble

At the 2021 Royal Rumble event, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won back the Women's Tag Team titles from Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Before their Royal Rumble victory, the villainous duo lost their belts at TLC 2020, following Charlotte's big return at the event. Immediately after the Royal Rumble, Lana and Naomi became the No. #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team titles.

On this week's RAW, Lana pushed Nia Jax through a table in their Tables match and surprised the WWE Universe by picking up the victory against her onscreen bully. The match was followed by another singles encounter between Baszler and Naomi, which the latter won.

Baszler is fully aware that both Lana and Naomi are at the top of their game at the moment, and Jax's injury could only make things worse for them when the time comes to defend the Tag Team titles. The Queen of Spades wants Nia Jax to be fully healthy when the duo defends their belts against Lana and Naomi, but whether Jax would listen to her advice or not, remains to be seen.