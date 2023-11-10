4-time world champion and Kairi Sane to replace Bayley in Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

WWE SmackDown could take an interesting turn this Friday night after what happened at Crown Jewel last Saturday. One segment included Women's Champion IYO SKY and Damage CTRL.

SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. The Genius of the Sky had Damage CTRL for help. However, it took a returning Kairi Sane to assist the champ in defeating The EST. Despite being a tight group, we have often seen moments of friction between IYO and Bayley. While they have dusted it off on all occasions, there is no denying that tension exists.

This could be perfect timing for IYO SKY to include two more people in the group to greatly impact WWE SmackDown. If this does happen, we are sure Kairi Sane will be the first member to join. Another superstar who could join the group is four-time world champion Asuka, who can then take out Bayley. As for Dakota Kai, It will be a tough decision.

The Japanese connection between the women will play a huge role. Asuka and Sane were former Women's Tag Team Champions when they were known as Kabuki Warriors. This duo joining Damage CTRL could make the group unstoppable.

Major changes reportedly coming to WWE SmackDown

The company is reaching the end of its deal with FOX for WWE SmackDown.

The blue brand will be heading to USA Network once FOX is done. The show will also have some changes in terms of its broadcast.

According to veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, the show has undergone a huge change. Meltzer revealed that WWE SmackDown, for the first time, will be broadcast live. However, the day of the broadcast isn't fixed.

“One of the things that they did get, which is also going to be interesting, is that SmackDown will be live on the West Coast for the first time, I think, ever. I don’t think it’s ever been live on the West Coast. So it’s going to be airing from 5 to 7 on the West Coast. Whether it’s Friday night or another night remains to be seen.” [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

SmackDown has done very well on FOX. For the majority of the stint, it was the premiere show of the WWE. On most occasions, RAW lost the ratings battle to the blue brand.

