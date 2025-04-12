4-time World Champion to turn heel after 443 days after losing major WrestleMania match? Potential explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a week away. The Stamford-based promotion released the match card for both days of the premium live event after this week’s episode of SmackDown. Interestingly, The Show of Shows could see Bayley turn heel after 443 days and attack Lyra Valkyria. The two-time Women's World Champion and two-time WWE Women's Champion has been a babyface since February 02, 2024.

The Role Model and the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion teamed up on this week’s SmackDown. The duo was the first team to enter the Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Despite Bayley and Lyra Valkyria not being regular tag team partners, they withstood all the teams that tried to win the match.

The final two teams, one consisting of Michin and B-Fab and the other featuring Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, gave Bayley and Valkyria the most trouble. However, The Role Model and the Irish star powered through and won the match.

Following their win, reigning champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez flaunted their belts and locked eyes with their WrestleMania 41 challengers. Interestingly, while Lyra and Bayley fought as a unit, the two wrestlers had exchanged blows in this week’s episode of RAW.

The Irishwoman defended her title against The Hugger. After securing the win, Lyra Valkyria reached out for a handshake. However, the former leader of Damage CTRL pushed her hand away before coming back to hug her after a few seconds.

Thus, while Bayley is cooperating for now, she may not specifically be in favor of the idea of working with the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Thus, if their makeshift team loses to The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41, the WWE Universe may see The Role Model turn heel. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley bond ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

After winning the Gauntlet Match, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley gave a backstage interview to Byron Saxton. The Women’s Intercontinental Champion said that she was excited to compete at WrestleMania for the first time and was happy that she was doing it alongside The Role Model. Valkyria highlighted that she was a fan of the two-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Adding to the conversation, Bayley said that she was also pumped to have the Irishwoman as her tag team partner and had taken a liking to the 28-year-old. The female stars seemed confident ahead of their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

If Lyra Valkyria and Bayley win tag team gold in Las Vegas, the former will become a double champion. It will be interesting to see if this newly formed tag team overcomes the three-time Women’s Tag Team Champs of The Judgment Day.

