4-time WWE Champion allegedly returns to RAW after 2 years to put over new Superstars

The most recent episode of RAW saw Big Show make a surprise return to WWE TV after a 2-year absence. The 4-time WWE Champion was revealed as Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens' mystery partner in a six-man tag team match against Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain.

Now, there are quite a few questions that are being raised regarding Show's status and the reason behind his unforeseen comeback.

WWE Insider Tom Colohue spoke about Show's return on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz.

Colohue revealed that Show is back just to put over Superstars, specifically the Authors of Pain.

Getting Big Show back doesn't interrupt any other storyline while also facilitating a perfect nostalgia pop. Colohue explained that getting someone like Aleister Black with Joe and KO would have derailed the Buddy Murphy angle.

Bringing back Big Show, at the end of the day, is to put over Authors of Pain in a big way. It also doesn't affect any other feud and in hindsight, it's a win-win situation across the board. It also helps that Big Show looked great upon his return and was well-received by the fans.

Here's what Tom had to say:

As far as Big Show is concerned, he has come to put people over, and yes, he may have been made to look good this Monday night on RAW but that’s important in order to put people over because if nobody cares about you, nobody is going to care who you are putting over. He is not here to be wrestling every week, he is not going to do that, we are seeing a changing of the guard in the WWE at the moment.

"He passed so much onto Braun Strowman as did people like Mark Henry, and he wants to put people over, he will be putting the AOP over, more than anything, which is important in the steps that they are taking."

"And, every now and then it’s always nice to have that nostalgia pop for someone who can still go, who can still have a surprise without impacting on all the storylines because if you had someone like Aleister Black as your tag team partner, you are impacting the Buddy Murphy storyline, and Aleister Black may have had to take a loss."

"So there are so many things at play, this was just a way to pop the crowd, show that the AOP are being taken seriously, because when you have someone that big, and you have people like Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, they are a very big team, and it looks good on people like AOP, and in fact on Seth Rollins, even though Rollins did get a little bit beat up."

Big Show seemed to be in tremendous shape for a 47-year-old veteran who was wrestling his first televised match in almost two years.

However, where is this all heading? How will Big Show be used in the ongoing storyline on RAW? We'll have to wait and find out.