4-Time WWE Champion has not retired and can still do another match (Exclusive)

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

The WWF Championship.

There are pro wrestlers who retire prematurely for various reasons, and then are there are those select few performers for whom wrestling is like a drug. They just can't get enough of it.

However, to have a lengthy wrestling career, constant physical maintenance is a must.

Believe it or not, 70-year-old Bob Backlund is still fit enough to wrestle another match or two.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Rosser Rewind with host Korey Gunz, Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young spoke about the significance of pro wrestlers staying healthy and revealed that Bob Backlund can still go at the age of 70.

He revealed that whenever Backlund is asked about his retirement life, he shoots it down and says that he has never retired. Rosser added that Backlund is a legit badass who can still work a match.

Movement in the gym is very important because the minute you stop, that's when a lot of old-timers their hips start to go and their knees start to go. Why do you think Bob Backlund in his 70s is still one of the baddest men in the ring. A couple of years ago him and I would get to the ring early and work out, and he is legit a badass, Bob Backlund. And people always ask Bob Backlund on how has his retirement been? Bob says, 'Retirement" I never retired! I still have a lot left in the tank.

And he can do a match, you know. Bob still stays active

Backlund managed Darren Young during the Superstar's final days in the WWE and the two unsurprisngly share a close bond.

Advertisement

The WWE Hall of Famer and 4-time WWE Champion last wrestled in Dradition Pro Wrestling in Japan in 2018 and he worked tag team matches at the two-day event.