4-time WWE champion to invade Monday Night RAW to put IYO SKY on notice? Exploring the chances

IYO SKY is currently dominating Monday Night RAW as the Women's World Champion. With the coveted title on her shoulder, the 35-year-old is representing the women's division of the red brand. However, a massive threat could be silently lurking in the shadows for her. A four-time WWE champion could invade Monday Night RAW to put SKY on notice.

Naomi, a two-time women's champion and a two-time women's tag team champion, could show up on RAW tonight. The Glow recently won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Since then, she has been putting champions on notice. Last week on SmackDown, Naomi confronted the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to issue a clear warning.

There are high chances that she could pay a visit to IYO SKY tonight on RAW to put her on alert as well. Naomi may warn the Women's World Champion not to underestimate her or forget the fact that she holds the MITB briefcase. The 37-year-old could advise IYO to keep her guard up because she may cash in on the Women's World Champion when she least expects it.

Such an angle could easily establish Naomi as a legitimate threat to both IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton in WWE. It could also introduce a sense of unpredictability around her ultimate Money in the Bank cash-in down the line. Besides, it would be a sensible way for WWE to feature the Damage CTRL member on WWE television on RAW after weeks of backstage segments on the show.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for both superstars.

IYO SKY to miss third consecutive premium live event as champion?

IYO SKY is currently one of the most popular stars in the company. She has been the Women's World Champion for over 100 days. Throughout her reign, SKY has been entertaining the WWE Universe. However, one thing fans have criticized the most is the fact that she is missing premium live events despite being a champion.

The last PLE The Genius of the Sky was featured in was at WrestleMania 41, where she competed in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Since then, she has missed Backlash and Money in the Bank. It looks like the streak will continue with IYO SKY missing her third consecutive PLE.

WWE's upcoming show Night of Champions already has three official matches. Triple H is likely to go with his five-match PLE format, which has been his hallmark. Considering the recent booking of SKY, she is not involved in any active storylines on the show.

Therefore, there is a high possibility that the Damage CTRL member will miss Night of Champions as well, marking her third consecutive absence from a premium live event. But will WWE pull off a last-minute swerve? Only time will tell.

