4-time WWE Tag Team Champion claims Jim Ross disliked him

Jim Ross frequently communicated with WWE Superstars behind the scenes during his lengthy stint with the company as a commentator and talent relations executive. While many people had a good relationship with Ross backstage, Sylvain Grenier feels he never won over the legendary announcer.

Grenier is best known for his tag team partnerships with Rene Dupree and Rob Conway. The former La Resistance member won the World Tag Team Championship once with Dupree and three times with Conway.

On Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Grenier claimed that his close friendship with former WWE agent Pat Patterson might have contributed to Ross disliking him:

"[Jim Ross] didn't like me. I think he liked you [Rene Dupree] better because you had a background. He didn't like me because I didn't play football, because I was a model. I was not the typical wrestler background. He didn't like me, I know that. And I had a connection with Pat." [0:05 – 0:29]

Grenier worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor between 2001 and 2007. The 45-year-old returned in 2020 as a backstage producer.

Sylvain Grenier's WWE tag title victories

The Canadian's first World Tag Team Championship reign began in June 2003 when he and Rene Dupree defeated Kane and RVD at Bad Blood.

A year later, Rob Conway and Sylvain Grenier captured the World Tag Team Championship twice from Chris Benoit and Edge. They also won the titles from Eugene and William Regal at a live event in January 2005.

Grenier held the World Tag Team Championship for a combined 272 days across four reigns.

Do you have any memories of Sylvain Grenier? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes