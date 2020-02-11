4-time WWE World Champion confirmed as Steve Austin's next Broken Skull Sessions guest

Steve Austin began hosting Broken Skull Sessions in November 2019

WWE has announced that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will interview Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) on the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions.

The WWE Network show debuted after Survivor Series 2019 with Mark Calaway (aka The Undertaker) talking to Austin about his legendary career in the wrestling business.

Since then, Bill Goldberg and Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) have been guests on the show, while it has been widely reported that a future episode with Bret Hart has already been filmed.

Before Hart’s episode airs, WWE fans will be able to witness The Big Show in conversation with Austin at 8pm ET on Sunday, February 23.

The Big Show’s WWE career in 2020

After over a year out of a WWE ring due to injuries, The Big Show returned in January 2020 to join forces with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins’ new faction.

Big Show, Owens and Joe defeated Rollins and AOP via disqualification on the January 6 episode of RAW, but the heels picked up the victory one week later in a Fist Fight rematch.

