4-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to return on SmackDown and turn heel on Cody Rhodes? Exploring potential breakup

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will make his first appearance since Royal Rumble 2025 to address his future. After successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship in a brutal Ladder Match, WWE has confirmed that The American Nightmare has been dealing with multiple injuries. Because of this, Cody will appear this Friday to shed light on his condition.

As of writing, there is no update on whether the injury is part of a storyline or if Cody has indeed suffered a real-life injury due to the ladder match. Amid these developments, speculation arises that four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton may return to SmackDown and turn heel on Cody Rhodes.

In a possible scenario, Cody Rhodes may be forced to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown due to his injury. Meanwhile, Randy Orton could also potentially return on this show. The Apex Predator might initially pretend to be Cody’s ally before betraying him and leaving him stretchered out of the arena.

This angle would not only write Cody off the television but also set up a heated comeback feud. Once Rhodes returns, he could seek revenge by destroying The Viper for his actions. It's worth noting that there is no confirmation concerning Randy Orton's return on this week's SmackDown.

However, the concern about Rhodes' future has sparked speculation about a probable comeback and heel turn for the Legend Killer.

Cody Rhodes might clash with a legendary name if he doesn't relinquish his Undisputed WWE title

If Cody Rhodes' injury is either part of a storyline or not severe enough to force him to relinquish his title, fans could see a legendary match for him at WrestleMania 41. There’s a strong possibility that Jey Uso will choose Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent.

This signifies that the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will likely challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed title. Currently, John Cena remains one of the top favorites heading into this match, as the Cenation Leader is already set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber.

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, the 16-time World Champion confirmed his entry into the match. The Cenation Leader also expressed his desire to finally win a world title at WrestleMania this year. With this announcement, there's a strong possibility that Cena and Rhodes could clash at the Showcase of the Immortals with the Undisputed title at stake.

However, this scenario will only be achievable if Rhodes remains Champion and Cena emerges victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

