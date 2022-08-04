4 times Becky Lynch suffered legitimate injuries in WWE

Becky Lynch suffered an injury at SummerSlam 2022 that will rule her out of action for the next few months. Lynch's impending absence could not have come at a worse time.

The former women's champion turned face after her clash against Bianca Belair at The Biggest Party Of The Summer, reverting to her highly popular "The Man" persona.

Due to her legitimate injury, Big Time Becks was written off TV via an attack by Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. It was a smart move which put some heat on the recently debuted trio for the immediate future and set up a future feud between the parties involved. The Man is not injured often, and has in fact only suffered four legitimate injuries as a WWE Superstar.

Here are four times Becky Lynch suffered legitimate injuries in the promotion

#4: Becky Lynch separated her shoulder at SummerSlam 2022

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair put on an absolute clinic of a match at SummerSlam 2022. The duo used their athleticism, skill and tremendous chemistry to pay off a compelling year-long story arc which began with Lynch's heel turn. After the amazing encounter, the champion and challenger had a heartwarming mutual show of respect by sharing a handshake and hug.

Big Time Becks suffered a legitimate shoulder separation midway through the contest but managed to complete the match. After the bout, Bayley returned to the company after a year of absence due to injury. But The Role Model was not alone as she was accompanied by IYO SKY (Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai.

The Trio confronted Belair, which forced Lynch to return to the ring to back up The EST and turn face for the first time since August 2021.

Lynch was then written off TV on the following episode of RAW by an attack from the returning trio with an official timeline of "several months". Standard recovery time for shoulder separations ranges between two and twelve weeks, so let's hope The Man will be back for Survivor Series.

#3: Becky Lynch suffered an undisclosed injury at No Mercy 2016

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Thank you all for the thoughts. I promise I'll do everything I can to get back ASAP and defend my title... I'm watching closely tonight Thank you all for the thoughts. I promise I'll do everything I can to get back ASAP and defend my title... I'm watching closely tonight https://t.co/SWT8QLK9r0

Becky Lynch was set to defend her SmackDown Women's championship at No Mercy 2016 against Alexa Bliss. However, mere days before the event, she was pulled from the card with an undisclosed injury and her title defense was postponed.

Lynch would retain the championship in the rescheduled match, which took place on SmackDown Live a few weeks later.

The wrestling world speculated about the nature of Lynch's injury but it was neither revealed by WWE nor by The Irish Lass Kicker herself. The closest we got to an answer was an on-screen interview where the champion revealed that she had "had something removed". We may never know what the injury was, but we are glad she was okay!

#2 & #1: A broken nose and concussion on the road to Survivor Series 2018 birthed The Man

The Man was born in unfortunate circumstances

On the road to Survivor Series 2018, Becky Lynch suffered a broken nose and concussion while leading an invasion of RAW. The SmackDown women's champion showed her toughness by continuing to brawl through the injury, which she got from Nia Jax's punch. The image of Lynch standing on the rafters with a defiant, bloodied face became iconic almost instantly.

The gutsy showing was vital to Lynch's future success for two reasons. It shot her already sky-high popularity into the stratosphere, making her arguably the most popular superstar in all of WWE. It also postponed her planned one-on-one Survivor Series match against Ronda Rousey, which eventually morphed into the historic main event at WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat, Winner Take All match.

In terms of injuries, this is the biggest blessing in disguise for her career.

