4 Times Brock Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble (and how he performed)

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at The Royal Rumble. Fans have waited years for this clash of titans.

Lesnar is what he is promoted as, a beast. His result against Lashley won't make much of a difference to the 30-man match. If the WWE Champion wants to enter the Rumble, he'll do it anyway, because "Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do".

Till date, The Beast Incarnate has entered the Royal Rumble a total of four times. Let's discuss each of those instances and how he performed.

#4. Brock Lesnar won the 2003 Royal Rumble

Not many Superstars had as dominating a debut year as Lesnar. Within the first year in WWE, he won the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar entered the 2003 pay-per-view at number 29. He spent eight minutes and 59 seconds in his pursuit of victory, smashing the record for the least time taken by a superstar to win the match.

He tossed four superstars over the top rope - Shelton Benjamin, Charlie Haas, Matt Hardy, and The Undertaker - to eventually triumph.

Final Ranking - #1.

#3. The Beast returned to Royal Rumble in 2016

After 13 years of his first appearance at the event, Lesnar returned for the 30-man match in 2016. This event was unique because the WWE Championship was being defended in the event itself.

Lesnar entered the match at number 23 and eliminated four giants - Kane, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, and Braun Strowman. Rowan, Harper and Strowman then returned just to eliminate Lesnar and protect their leader, Bray Wyatt.

Final Ranking - #10

#2. Lesnar sought retribution in 2017

2017 was the only instance where Lesnar entered 30-man matches consecutive times. This time, his main purpose for entering was not to headline WrestleMania. Rather, he came to redeem himself for the humiliation he suffered at the hands of Goldberg.

Entering the match at number 26, Lesnar eliminated three superstars - Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler and Enzo Amore. Though he tried to attack Goldberg, his attack went in vain and was eliminated by The Hall of Famer.

Final Ranking - #12.

#1. Lesnar entered as WWE Chmapion in 2020

The Beast Incarnate's most recent entry in 2020 was when he was the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Champion.

Lesnar entered first and smashed various records at the event. He threw 13 Superstars over the top rope, thus tying the record for most eliminations in a single Rumble match.

He also became the superstar with the most consecutive eliminations. Drew McIntyre eventually eliminated Lesnar and ended his domination. The Scottish psychopath then challenged Lesnar for his title at WrestleMania 36 and won.

Final Ranking - #17.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will enter the 2022 Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Vishal Kataria