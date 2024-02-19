4 times R-Truth hilariously got other WWE Superstars' names wrong

R-Truth is one of the funniest Superstars to ever step inside a WWE ring. The two-time United States Champion has made a career of cracking up not only the audience but also fellow stars with his comedic genius, creating iconic moments over the years. From breaking Brock Lesnar to becoming a 54-time 24/7 champion, Truth has arguably guaranteed himself a future Hall Of Fame nod with his antics.

The former tag team champion's excellent delivery and facial expressions have made him one of the most popular aspects of The Judgment Day, amusing his fans, allies, and foes alike. This has boosted the group's popularity, drawing comparisons with Sami Zayn's Bloodline run. One of the 51-year old's main comedic trademarks is confusing fellow competitors for other people.

Here are four hilarious times R-Truth mis-identified fellow WWE Superstars

#4: R-Truth mistakes Dominik Mysterio for not one but two fictional characters

R-Truth seems to have a very rare gift for seeing characters in WWE that no one else can see. The two-time Hardcore champion, in the early 2010s, had an imaginary friend named Little Jimmy, which turned him into one of the wackiest but most entertaining characters on the product. Little Jimmy was eventually "sent away to juvenile camp" when the gimmick was retired.

Fast forward to 2024, and Truth was back at it, referring to Dominik Mysterio as "Tom and Nick" in a side-splitting video package documenting his supposed past with The Judgment Day. This gag caught on like wildfire, even leading to a "Tom and Nick" t-shirt being sold on WWE Shop. Such is the comedic genius of the man formerly known as K-Kwik.

#3: R-Truth confuses WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis with RAW counterpart Adam Pearce

Despite being a WWE RAW Superstar, R-Truth visited SmackDown on the eve of the 2024 Royal Rumble to pick his entry number for the men's battle royal. After learning his position in the match, he engaged in a hilarious exchange with the blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis. Referring to Aldis as RAW counterpart Adam Pearce, Truth wondered how the former's hair had grown so fast.

This left the Friday Night Authority figure bewildered, and the fans in stitches over the hysterical mix-up. The hilarity did not end there, as the 2-time United States champion entered the women's Rumble the next night, only to be pulled out by the real Pearce. The former Awesome Truth member then wondered where the red brand authority figure's hair had gone.

Pearce replied "That was Nick", to which the 51-year old replied "Mysterio?" sending the Internet Wrestling Community into uncontrollable laughter.

#2: R-Truth calls Kevin Owens "Miz" on WWE SmackDown

Only R-Truth could show up on SmackDown, look at Kevin Owens with no rhyme or reason and say, "Miz! You're supposed to be on RAW! Don't let Nick catch you!" Only a Superstar of Owens' comedic talents could, without skipping a beat, reply "Nick Mysterio?", only to be corrected with "Nick... Aldis" and proceed to look extremely bewildered.

This segment on the February 9, 2024 episode sparked loud "We Want Truth" chants in the arena, proving that although we may not always understand the man, he's always entertaining. A week later, as The Prizefighter faced Dominik Mysterio for a spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match, the record 24/7 champion still thought he was The Awesome One.

Once more, the fans were thoroughly tickled. Imagine the pop if The Awesome Truth were to dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest as undisputed tag team champions at WrestleMania XL!

#1: R-Truth thought DIY was DX when the former team saved him from a beatdown on WWE RAW

What do you remember of D-Generation X? The brash, controversial faction of the late 90s that helped WWE win the Monday Night Wars? The reunited duo consisting of a technical in-ring master and a heavily-bearded cerebral competitor with a bald head? Well, R-Truth remembers the latter version, too! In fact, according to him, they saved him on the February 12, 2024 episode of RAW.

Where most saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, the 51-year-old star saw Shawn Michaels and Triple H. He proceeded to thank the duo for the save, leaving them doubting their own identities, and sending the audience yet again into chuckles. Truth is the gift that keeps on giving, and he should be treasured while he's still around.