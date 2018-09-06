4 Times Randy Orton Broke Character in A Hilarious Manner

Randy Orton is one of the greatest characters in history

There is something about Randy Orton that has made him stick as fan's favorite for all these years. I have hardly seen anybody who hates Randy Orton and also, seen him come out of bad storylines as easy as pie.

Randy Orton is someone who showed heels can be the face of the company and still get the audience's support. Unlike today, where a babyface is seen as someone who can connect the most with the WWE Universe and become the face of the company, Orton is the only defiant force with regard to this opinion. Randy Orton has achieved so much that it's hard to picture WWE without him.

Randy Orton

A career which is just 2 years away from encompassing 2 decades in the industry has seen Randy Orton achieve almost everything.

But Randy Orton is someone who has always been part of controversies. Be it Orton's in-ring behavior or locker room altercations. Orton is someone who was always seen as the rebel inside the locker room. Possibly with time, Orton's has managed to wash away old mistakes but his amusing stints inside the ring are still alive with the WWE Universe.

With all the good things that have happened because of Randy Orton being a part of WWE, let's take a look at 4 times Randy Orton broke character and reacted hilariously. He is someone who has done it many times, but these few times, he just brought laughter to the entire WWE Universe.

#4 Orton dances to The New Day theme song

This is absolutely hilarious! Randy Orton and Roman Reigns were midway into a heated promo and The New Day just appears out of nowhere. Instead of being visibly confused about their appearance, like how Roman Reigns is, Randy Orton starts dancing to the theme song.

Randy Orton can be seen grooving to the theme song only to realize he wasn't supposed to do it. Whatever may be the WWE management's take on this, Randy Orton left the entire crowd in splits.

