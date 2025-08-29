4 times WWE teased a relationship between 2 female stars on screen

WWE has had multiple interesting storylines for decades. However, one of the most entertaining ones is the romantic angles, the prime example being Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley's love-triangle storyline.While most romantic angles featured male and female superstars, a few times, the Stamford-based promotion teased a relationship between two women.In this listicle, we will look at four times WWE teased a relationship between two women on television.#4. Liv Morgan and Rhea RipleyIn 2025, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley may be each other's rivals, but back in the day, they shared a good friendship and even worked as a tag team together.During their time together, WWE booked two women to pass on flirty vibes to each other, which was noticeable to the fans. Some fans even thought Liv and Rhea were dating in real life.Things didn't go further for the two, as Rhea Ripley joined Judgment Day and turned heel, and even attacked and injured Morgan. Later, The Miracle Kid took revenge on Rhea by stealing her kayfabe boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest is history.#3. The former WWE Women's World Champion and LanaRhea Ripley wasn't the only woman the former women's world champion, Liv Morgan, was romantically linked to. In 2019, The Miracle Kid was included in a Lana, Bobby Lashley, and Rusev love triangle arc.Liv Morgan revealed herself to be Lana's true love interest, ruining The Ravishing Russian's wedding on RAW with Bobby Lashley. However, the bizarre storyline didn't last long.#2. Trish Stratus and Mickie JamesMickie James and Trish Stratus are considered two of the greatest women's professional wrestlers of all time. In late 2005, the two started a bizarre storyline when Mickie debuted as Trish's fan.Over the months, James's admiration for Stratus turned into an obsession, and the Hardcore Country later faced Trish for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 22.#1. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKYThe Nightmare has been linked with multiple women throughout her career, from Liv Morgan and Cathy Kelley to former WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin and more.Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY (Image credit: Fan tweet)However, most recently, she is involved in a storyline with IYO SKY, and fans have already begun to ship the two women and also have the name &quot;Rhiyo&quot; for them.