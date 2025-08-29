  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 4 times WWE teased a relationship between 2 female stars on screen

4 times WWE teased a relationship between 2 female stars on screen

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 29, 2025 10:50 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan! (Credits: Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan! (Image credit: Rhea Ripley's X handle)

WWE has had multiple interesting storylines for decades. However, one of the most entertaining ones is the romantic angles, the prime example being Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley's love-triangle storyline.

Ad

While most romantic angles featured male and female superstars, a few times, the Stamford-based promotion teased a relationship between two women.

In this listicle, we will look at four times WWE teased a relationship between two women on television.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

#4. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

In 2025, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley may be each other's rivals, but back in the day, they shared a good friendship and even worked as a tag team together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During their time together, WWE booked two women to pass on flirty vibes to each other, which was noticeable to the fans. Some fans even thought Liv and Rhea were dating in real life.

Ad

Things didn't go further for the two, as Rhea Ripley joined Judgment Day and turned heel, and even attacked and injured Morgan. Later, The Miracle Kid took revenge on Rhea by stealing her kayfabe boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest is history.

#3. The former WWE Women's World Champion and Lana

Rhea Ripley wasn't the only woman the former women's world champion, Liv Morgan, was romantically linked to. In 2019, The Miracle Kid was included in a Lana, Bobby Lashley, and Rusev love triangle arc.

Ad

Liv Morgan revealed herself to be Lana's true love interest, ruining The Ravishing Russian's wedding on RAW with Bobby Lashley. However, the bizarre storyline didn't last long.

#2. Trish Stratus and Mickie James

Mickie James and Trish Stratus are considered two of the greatest women's professional wrestlers of all time. In late 2005, the two started a bizarre storyline when Mickie debuted as Trish's fan.

Over the months, James's admiration for Stratus turned into an obsession, and the Hardcore Country later faced Trish for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 22.

Ad

#1. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY

The Nightmare has been linked with multiple women throughout her career, from Liv Morgan and Cathy Kelley to former WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin and more.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY (Image credit: Fan tweet)
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY (Image credit: Fan tweet)

However, most recently, she is involved in a storyline with IYO SKY, and fans have already begun to ship the two women and also have the name "Rhiyo" for them.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications