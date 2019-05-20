4 titles that Mick Foley could introduce on RAW

Prakash FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.12K // 20 May 2019, 23:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman won the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble championship last year.

Titles and championships are meant to be a plot device in storylines, but they get much more respect. The number of championships and title reigns define a superstar and play a vital role to build their character.

At Money in the Bank, the commentators announced that the Hardcore Legend Mick Foley would introduce a new title on RAW.

Since the graphic stated that Foley would announce WWE's newest title, it would mean that it's a singles title, so the mix-tag and 3-men tag championships won't feature on this list.

Here are some of the options for a singles championship.

#4 Hardcore championship

What else would be first on this list when the Hardcore Legend himself would be the one to introduce a championship?

Mick Foley is synonymous with the word Hardcore and is the perfect choice to introduce the title. The fast-paced, extreme, and unpredictable nature of this title is the shot in the arm that WWE needs.

The title is defended under 24x7 rules, which means there's always a chance to see a championship match on free TV. This unpredictability negates the requirement to give pay-per-view-worthy title matches free on TV and still entertains the audience who watches it.

Together with the Wild Card rule, the Hardcore championship is bound to add another dimension to both shows.

Advertisement

#3 Women's Intercontinental championship

Is it time to give a mid-card title to the women's division?

What goes unnoticed behind the Hardcore persona of Mick Foley is that he was a valuable part of the Women's Evolution. He was the General Manager of RAW when Sasha Banks and Charlotte tore it apart and brought many eyes to the division during their feud.

Women's wrestling is getting its dues in the modern era. The word 'Diva' no longer exists in WWE lexicon, and women are treated equally as men. Today, the women's division has two top titles on each brand and the newly-introduced tag team championships. The next step could be a mid-card title to elevate superstars to the main-event level.

Moreover, WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia in June for the Super ShowDown PPV, and it's again going to be a PR nightmare for WWE, since women are not allowed to perform there. Introducing a women's mid-card title brings in a lot of positive feedback to negate some of the backlash WWE will have to deal with.

1 / 2 NEXT