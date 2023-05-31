4 top WWE stars who have more than 3 children

WWE Superstars are renowned for the characters they play inside the ring, but fans frequently forget that these are merely fictional gimmicks. Like everyone else, pro wrestlers have a personal life outside the ring. While some facts about their lives are known to the public, there are some details that the WWE Universe is unaware of.

Wrestlers in the modern era of social media are not hesitant about letting their followers into their private lives. There are certain stars whose families are larger than the general public realizes. In this list, we look at WWE Superstars who are parents to more than three kids.

#4 WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is a father of four

Brock Lesnar and his son

Brock Lesnar, often known as The Beast Incarnate, is an unstoppable force inside the ring. The man deliberately makes it difficult to infer the nature of his personal life. Lesnar has four children from his two relationships.

Lesnar has been married to former WWE star Sable for nearly 17 years. The couple has two sons named Duke Lesnar and Turk. The Beast also has two children from a previous relationship with Nicole McClain: a son named Luke and a daughter named Mya Lynn.

#3 Roman Reigns has five kids

When it comes to WWE, Roman Reigns is a household name. One may argue that he has one of the most divisive personalities at work.

Reigns has always been secretive about his personal life. After dating for several years, he finally tied the knot with Galina Becker in 2014. He has five wonderful children. Joella Anoa'i, his firstborn, is now a teenager. She was born to the couple in 2007, long before marriage.

Following the birth of Joella, Roman and his wife welcomed twins. The first pair came in 2016, followed by the second in 2020.

#2 Bray Wyatt has four children

Bray Wyatt is a proud parent of four kids. Wyatt is engaged to JoJo Offerman, who used to work as a ring announcer in WWE.

Before meeting JoJo Offerman, Wyatt was married to his first wife, Samantha, and the couple had two children together. They were married for about five years before their separation in 2017.

Bray Wyatt and JoJo's pregnancy announcement in 2019 was the first public evidence of their connection. They welcomed their first child in that same year and their daughter Hyrie Von in May 2020.

#1 AJ Styles is the proud father of four amazing children

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg 1 year ago I was blessed with something I thought I'd never have, a daughter, my Princess Anney. http://t.co/axccuEbaVM 1 year ago I was blessed with something I thought I'd never have, a daughter, my Princess Anney. http://t.co/axccuEbaVM

The Phenomenal One is a devoted father and husband. He is married to Wendy, who has also played a significant role in the rivalry between him and Samoa Joe in TNA. Since they wed in 2000, the couple has been blessed with four children. The first three are boys, and their daughter is the youngest.

Styles got a tattoo to showcase his affection for his children. The body ink includes dates that are significant to him since they correspond to the birthdays of his four children, who were born in 2005, 2007, 2009, and 2014.

The initials are intended to represent both his name and the names of all of his children who share his initials. His kids are Ajay, Avery, Albey, and Anney Jones.

