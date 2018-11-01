4 top WWE Superstars who haven’t won a main roster title at the moment

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 233 // 01 Nov 2018, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE has had some diverse champions

The WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion, and wrestlers dream of getting a contract with them. Once in the company, they want to achieve as much as they can during their time there.

Many wrestlers have been blessed by the company, and they have achieved far more with the company than the fans could have ever thought possible. Other times, many talented wrestlers fall behind and the creative are unsure how to utilise them on the main roster.

Superstars like John Cena, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins have all enjoyed a lot of success with the company, due to their talent and charisma, but many other notable wrestlers have fallen behind.

This has led to a clear distinction between the elite superstars and the not so elite ones, as many prominent superstars do not have a WWE championship to their name.

Lets take a look at 4 top superstars at the moment who have surprisingly not won a championship on the WWE main roster.

#4 Sami Zayn

Do you see his fortune changing?

Sami Zayn had one of the most successful and intense NXT careers. His success on the brand made him a fan favorite, and he was seemingly evolving into a main roster elite for the WWE.

Just like Daniel Bryan, he’s the underdog who leaves no stone upturned in a bid to come on top. Sadly, Zayn has not even come close to Bryan’s success.

Zayn’s best feuds have always been with Kevin Owens, and even his best pairing has been with Owens. Individually against other wrestlers, he has somehow never started on the right foot, which has made many of his matches forgettable. Zayn was a face, but turned heel after years, and the move did not do much for the wrestler.

It is a cause for concern that such a talented wrestler in the WWE has not won gold since his NXT run.

1 / 4 NEXT