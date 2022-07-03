4 UFC stars that used WWE Hall of Famers' theme songs 

Pro wrestling has been a mainstream venture for the last three decades. A significant amount of its credit goes to WWE, which emerged as a global empire in the '90s, enabling the industry to transition from a territorial business to a worldwide phenomenon.

People often draw parallels between WWE and UFC on how they present certain aspects of combat sports. While WWE blends the art of wrestling with dramatic storytelling, the UFC is all about the no-nonsense battles between world-class MMA fighters.

While the two organizations don't share many similarities, there's one thing that we commonly see in both WWE and UFC - a competitor using an entrance theme. It is an integral part of a superstar's persona and provides an extra layer of intrigue to his character.

UFC stars have been seen using a WWE theme song during their entrance on several occasions. Whenever that happened, it gave a sense of a coalition between the two promotions while garnering a loud pop from the crowd at the same time.

While some of these athletes had to approach WWE stars for permission to use their music, others didn't have to face any issues as such. In this article, let's take a look at four UFC superstars who used a WWE theme song during their entrance.

#4. Jessica-Rose Clark used Shawn Michaels' theme as her entrance music at UFC 276

Mika Frankl @FranklMika #WWEMITB is the same night as #UFC276 and both here in LV Jessica Rose-Clark walks out to Shawn Michaels sexy boy 1st fight of the night #WWEMITB is the same night as #UFC276 and both here in LV Jessica Rose-Clark walks out to Shawn Michaels sexy boy 1st fight of the night https://t.co/tchh9UkXls

Jessica-Rose Clark always finds a way to stay in the headlines, whether it is by emulating Harley Quinn with a hair-color change or using a renowned WWE theme song during her walkout to the octagon.

At UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, Clark got fans worldwide on the edge of their seats by coming out to Shawn Michaels' "Sexy Boy" theme song. While appearing on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour a few days ago, the 34-year-old had already reminded everyone that she'd be using Michaels' music.

Although she got fans' applause with her grand entry, Jessica-Rose failed to impress in her match against Julija Stoliarenko and lost via first-round submission, courtesy of a vicious armbar.

Interestingly, Clark wasn't the only one to use a WWE theme song at UFC 276.

#3. Colby Covington walked out to Kurt Angle's theme

Brock’s Load @_MMAMindset Colby Covington walking out to Kurt Angle’s theme song was legendary Colby Covington walking out to Kurt Angle’s theme song was legendary https://t.co/oPAghNG2xf

In August 2019, Colby Covington sent the crowd into a frenzy when he walked out to Kurt Angle's Medal theme song to battle Robbie Lawler. The 34-year-old received a roaring reaction from the crowd, with people in attendance showering him with "You Suck" chants.

The Chaos revealed that it was an unforgettable moment for him to make an entrance with the iconic theme, as it gave him a beautiful experience. It also prompted him to bring back the theme song for his future bouts.

Speaking further about his entrance, Covington opined that the music was perfect for him as it complimented his controversial persona.

The former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion approached the WWE Hall of Famer for permission to use his legendary entrance music. While Kurt Angle was unaware of Colby at the time, he quickly granted his consent once he came to know how great he was in the octagon.

#2. Jake Matthews uses Triple H's theme song

Jake Matthews rocked the crowd in Melbourne, Australia, when he came out to Triple H's "The Game" theme song to fight Rostem Akman at UFC 243.

People at the Marvel Arena were astounded upon witnessing the 27-year-old make his way to the octagon, with The Cerebral Assassin's theme playing in the background.

The news soon reached Triple H, who took to Twitter to praise the young star for his badass entry. Matthews responded to The King of Kings, describing how pumped up he felt alongside the rest of the arena.

The Celtic Kid later revealed that he is a big fan of Motörhead, the band that composed Triple H's theme. His love for heavy metal music led to Matthews choosing "The Game" as his entrance music.

#1. Israel Adesanya uses The Undertaker's theme song at UFC 276

MMA LockerRoom @mma_lockerroom Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H in attendance at UFC 276 and Adesanya walk out to The Undertaker theme. #UFC276 Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H in attendance at UFC 276 and Adesanya walk out to The Undertaker theme. #UFC276 https://t.co/lU3Dq9l98Z

In his latest title defense at UFC 276, Israel Adesanya made a bone-chilling entrance that even his opponent, Jared Cannonier, might not have seen coming. The 32-year-old entered the arena to the "Rest in Peace" theme song by Jim Johnston, paying homage to WWE legend, The Undertaker.

The Last Stylebender even donned The Phenom's iconic hat during the entrance while also holding an urn with the word 'Jared' written on it.

Interestingly, multiple WWE personalities such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, Pat McAfee, and Stephanie McMahon were present in the crowd to witness this grand arrival.

Adesanya did put his opponent to rest in this contest as he was declared the winner following scores of 49-46, 50-45, and 49-46 in five rounds. It is safe to say that Cannonier was unsettled upon seeing Adesanya channel his inner Deadman.

