4 unaccomplished feats of CM Punk in WWE

Punk is a former WWE Champion

CM Punk is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing personalities to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring. He was outstanding with the mic, and delivered the best 'pipe-bombs' ever in the history of WWE.

Punk knew how to connect with the fans and enjoyed an outstanding ovation every-time his theme song, 'cult of personality' was played. He was an anti-management kind of person, and, could never gel well with the WWE management.

Punk achieved a lot of success in the WWE. He was the first ever back to back Money in the Bank winner in the WWE. Till date, this record persists.

He was the WWE Champion for a record number of 434 days, during his second reign. However, despite all the success he had, there were some unaccomplished feats in his career.

Here are four such accomplishments, which Punk could not attain during his tenure in WWE.

#4 Ending Undertaker's streak

Punk and Undertaker had an awesome rivalry

Punk faced the Undertaker to conquer his undefeated streak at WrestleMania. It was one of the best feuds ever in the history of profession of pro-wrestling. The build up to this match was excellent. Punk tried to attack the Undertaker both mentally and physically. Similarly, Undertaker played mind games with Punk and instilled fear in his mind.

The face-off between these two legends took place at WrestleMania 29. WWE fans were in a dilemma, as to whom they should support. CM Punk gave everything he could to pin the Undertaker.

He used every possible strategy to decimate the Undertaker. Punk also Paul Heyman at his corner to give him mental support. However, in the end, Punk failed to beat the Undertaker and conquer his undefeated streak.

Had he conquered the streak, he could have etched his name in WWE as the greatest of all time.

