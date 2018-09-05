4 Unique Ways To Book The Undertaker's Retirement

The Undertaker made his return to WWE television during Monday night's episode of Raw, where he confronted Shawn Michaels, and essentially teased a future match between himself and HBK while promoting the fact that he's going one-on-one with Triple H at the upcoming Super Show Down pay-per-view.

As we've learned over the years, it's impossible to predict when The Undertaker will actually retire. Many believed that he was going to hang it up for good after his first WrestleMania loss back in 2014, but he didn't. It also looked like he was going to retire after his loss to Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania, but he didn't.

But, while we can't really accurately predict when The Undertaker will finally hang it up, we can probably assume that it's going to be sooner rather than later, as the future WWE Hall of Famer will turn 54 next spring.

How will WWE book The Undertaker's retirement when the day finally comes? Well, here are 4 ways the company could book the WWE legend's retirement.

#4 - Casket Match

Personally, I've never been a huge fan of Casket Matches, but it would make sense to send The Undertaker off into retirement after being thrown in a casket. Now, in my opinion, this would be the least effective way to send The Undertaker off, but it's still a possibility.

As for who the opponent would be, and where it'd take place, well, the place is pretty simple actually: WrestleMania. The opponent though isn't as obvious, but perhaps someone like Kevin Owens would be good to put in that spot.

I would like to mention that I do think someone like Kane would be perfect for this spot as well, but I don't think WWE fans would be interested in seeing yet another Undertaker vs. Kane match, even if they all knew that it was going to be "The Deadman's" retirement bout.

