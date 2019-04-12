×
4 unnoticed similarities between WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 35

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Apr 2019, 21:13 IST

If you won the RAW tag team championship at previous year's WrestleMania, then you will win the next Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, that's what the trend says
If you won the RAW tag team championship at previous year's WrestleMania, then you will win the next Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, that's what the trend says

The 35th edition of World Wrestling Entertainment's grandest pay-per-view, WrestleMania is in the history books as we witnessed some enthralling storylines culminate on the grandest stage of 'em all last Sunday. Kofi Kingston's 11-year-wait for his first WWE Championship victory ended, while the disastrous reign of the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar too was ended at the hands of Seth Rollins.

In the first ever women's WrestleMania main event, the Irish Lasskicker Becky Lynch overcame both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become the first-ever female superstar to be called RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Champion at the same time. Besides, there were also a few similarities between WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 35, which went unnoticed by the WWE Universe.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the 4 unnoticed similarities between the grandest PPVs of 2018 and 2019.

#1 Another Superstar wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal after winning the Raw Tag Team Championship at the previous 'Mania

Yes, surprisingly the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match, which is expected to be every man for himself, has been won by two Superstars in a row who were RAW Tag Team Champion at the preceding 'Mania.

At WrestleMania 33, Matt Hardy made his triumphant return to WWE along with his brother Jeff, as the Hardy Boyz captured the RAW Tag Team Championships in a ladder match. Next year, Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at the WrestleMania 34 kick-off show.

WWE Creatives used the same formula again and booked Braun Strowman (who had won the RAW Tag Team Titles with Nicholas at WrestleMania 34) to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

So, if WWE looks to continue this trend then expect Zack Ryder or Curt Hawkins to emerge victorious in the next Battle Royal.


1 / 4 NEXT
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
