4 Ups and 4 downs from Hell in a Cell 2018

Yes, The Beast returned

Hell in a Cell 2018 has come and gone and has left the entire WWE Universe talking about it. Although the event had its good moments, it was really a mixed bag.

The highlight of the event included Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship. The Miz and Maryse got a victory against Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler retained their Tag-Team title, AJ Styles defended his WWE Championship belt and quite surprisingly Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman ended in a no-contest, meaning The Big Dog retained his title.

Ronda Rousey also defended her RAW Women's Championship belt against Alexa Bliss with The New Day defending their Tag-Team title as well.

Given that so much transpired, and there were a couple of shocking results and a title change, let's discuss what went wrong and what was right about the Pay-Per-View. Here are 4 ups and 4 downs from Hell in a Cell 2018.

#1 Up: The New Day retains

Rusev Day fell prey to a miscommunication. Okay.

Yes, it has been four years since The New Day was formed. There were rumors that the stable might split but nothing of that sort transpired at Hell in a Cell. The New Day retained the Tag-Team title at Hell in a Cell. I really did not understand that Rusev push in the Tag-Team Division.

WWE relying solely on the Bulgarian Brute to challenge someone so accomplished as The New Day with the audience was a very bad move. The New Day's victory against The Bludgeon Brothers was seen as a historic moment. The New Day is a 5-time Tag-Team Champion and had they lost this match, the whole segment would have been for nothing.

While this does make things worse for Rusev who seemed to have finally found his footing when he was feuding with Andrade Cien Almas. All we can do is wait for what WWE has in store for Rusev to establish him as a top face in the company.

#1 Down: AJ Styles retaining the WWE Title

AJ Styles retained his WWE Title

AJ Styles retained the WWE title against Samoa Joe in a thrilling encounter. The match was a result of a longstanding feud between Samoa Joe and AJ Styles which had AJ Styles' entire family and career at stake.

While AJ retaining the title isn't bad for business, it's certainly bad for the returning heel Samoa Joe and WWE's relentless push to babyfaces.

