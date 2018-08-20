Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Ups and 4 Downs From SummerSlam 2018

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Aug 2018


Roman Reigns walked out as Universal Champion.

SummerSlam 2018 has come and gone and has left fans talking about it. Although the event had its good moments, it was really a mixed bag.

The highlights of the event included Ronda Rousey winning her first Women's championship on the main roster by defeating Alexa Bliss. Roman Reigns finally slayed the Beast against all odds to become the Universal Champion once again. Seth Rollins regained the Intercontinental Championship, The Miz scored a victory over his arch-rival, Daniel Bryan, and The Demon showed up to defeat Baron Corbin.

Given that so much of note transpired at SummerSlam,it's time to analyze the positives and negatives of the show. Hence, here are 4 Ups and 4 Downs from SummerSlam 2018.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1.Up: A night of great in-ring action



Seth Rollins finally reclaimed the Intercontinental title.

This year's SummerSlam included 3 outstanding matches that could very well be match of the year candidate

Daniel Bryan and The Miz fought in a back and forth encounter that had the fans on the edge of their seats. They went for twenty minutes and beyond and the fans enjoyed every bit of it. Samoa Joe and AJ Styles put on a clinic as expected, but the DQ finish really brought the quality of the match down.

If you discard the finish, you have a sure-fire match of the year candidate. Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler stole the show in a solid, thrilling show-opener. The match was filled with crazy spots. Rollins delivering a stunning inverted suplex was a true OMG! moment. Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura had a fun encounter too.


