4 ups and 4 downs from the last episode of RAW (17 September)

RAW kicked off to a great start with Roman Reigns addressing the Brock Lesnar situation in front of the live crowd. After a breathtaking Hell in a Cell which saw some surprising results and a more surprising return, WWE RAW was bound to be amazing.

With The Undertaker's appearance advertised on last week's episode of RAW as well, standards were already high. What followed were great changes to storylines, great bookings, some poor decisions, but all things considered, a great show.

So without wasting any more time, lets take a look at what went wrong and what went right on the last episode of RAW - 17 September 2018.

#1 UP: Roman Reigns addressing the Brock Lesnar situation

Roman Reigns came out in the ring only to be joined by Braun Strowman himself to call out The Beast for an answer to what transpired at the Pay-Per-View Hell in a Cell.

This was the right decision mainly because Lesnar at the very start of the episode would have ruined things for the former Universal Champion. But what was sad is the very fact that Lesnar did not make an appearance at all.

#2 Down: Lesnar was a miss

It would have been nice if the WWE Universe was made to realise that Lesnar will be appearing more often. But nothing of that sort transpired as The Beast missed another episode of RAW after interfering the previous night at Hell in a Cell.

The same old drama of sporadic appearances from the UFC star despite being a critical element in the ongoing Universal Championship storyline calls for really poor storytelling.

The WWE Universe will once again find themselves at the mercy of Lesnar, leading to the same old drama of having to watch Roman Reigns call him out every night. Truth be told, the WWE Universe is really happy they have a full-time Champion even if it came in the form of Roman Reigns.

