4 Ways Big E could return to WWE after The New Day's World Tag Team Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW was a tough night for The New Day. The then-reigning World Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, put their titles on the line against The Judgment Day and ultimately lost their prized belts.

Ad

This was a frustrating loss for the duo, but it also led many analysts to reflect on what had transpired between the duo over the last eight months or so. They infamously turned on and belittled their New Day stablemate Big E last winter and were on a roll after that.

Many fans had hoped that Big E would return to television after his friends verbally abused him. Outside of appearances as an analyst, however, the hoped-for return never came.

Ad

Trending

Now that The New Day has lost the World Tag Team Championship. However, there is a chance the big man could return to television. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Big E could mount a comeback following the title change.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

#4. He could return to fight them now that they no longer have the titles

Expand Tweet

Ad

Big E was an outstanding pro wrestler. He had a tremendous amount of success with The New Day and in the tag team ranks, but he also achieved a great deal solo. He is a former Intercontinental Champion and even held the Undisputed WWE Championship.

That makes the fact that he hasn't wrestled in years all the more upsetting. The big man broke his neck several years ago during a WWE SmackDown match, and fans have continued to hope that he'll mount a comeback, but that return is yet to happen.

Ad

If there's any chance he's been cleared, Big E could return to fight his former friends. The big man showing up on RAW, perhaps to mock them for their loss, only to get jumped by the two, could set up his return to the ring. The only question is if he'd find someone to help him or if he'd fight both men on his own.

#3. Big E could return to WWE and reunite with The New Day

The New Day is one of the greatest tag teams ever, but as a trio, they are also in the conversation as one of the best stables in WWE history. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E made memories together for years.

Ad

The truth is, as successful as The New Day has been since Big E's injury, they've never quite been as big a deal as they were when the trio was united. In theory, Kofi and Xavier ruined that forever in their WWE RAW betrayal.

Perhaps they didn't ruin it forever, however. There is a chance Big E, who fought hard not to give up their relationship when the betrayal first happened, will return to RAW and try to make up. Now that they failed and lost the gold, he could get through to them, leading to The New Day returning as a trio again.

Ad

#2. He could manage a team to feud with The New Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is the unfortunate reality that Big E might never wrestle again in a WWE ring. After several years of not being cleared, a comeback might not be in the cards.

With that being said, when The New Day betrayed Big E, he notably had offered to manage them. He wanted to lead the pair to WWE gold. Obviously, they weren't interested. This doesn't mean his goal of working has to be dead, though.

Ad

Instead, Big E could return and manage a team to oppose The New Day. It could be The War Raiders, The Judgment Day if they turn face, or perhaps most interestingly, American Made. With Chad Gable gone, the Creed Brothers need a leader. Could Big E be the one to lead them?

#1. Big E could return as a commentator to routinely mock his former friends

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Big E hasn't been wrestling, he has continued to work for WWE. He often participates in charity and promotional events. Additionally, he has been praised for his work as an analyst on Countdown and its post-shows.

If Big E can't return to the ring, his speaking ability should be used via commentary. Big E could attempt to become a commentator on WWE Monday Night RAW. With Pat McAfee seemingly taking a break from both, there's a spot.

If he does, this could further the dissension between himself and his former friends. Every time Kofi and Xavier are on-screen, he could relentlessly mock them. He could point out how they lost the titles and belittle his former friends. The running gags would likely be hilarious, and in a strange way, sweet revenge for the former champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More