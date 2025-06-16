4 ways Brie Bella can return to WWE ahead of Evolution 2

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has been linked to a potential return ahead of Evolution 2 following her twin sister Nikki Bella's appearance on RAW last week. Nikki was confronted by Liv Morgan, who hit the Oblivion on the 'Total Divas' star to end the segment.

The angle led to speculations that The Bellas could challenge Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2.

With that in mind, here are four ways Brie can return to the company ahead of the second-ever all-women premium live event.

#4. Roxanne Perez might reveal Brie and Nikki Bella as masterminds behind the turmoil within The Judgment Day

A highly unlikely scenario, but this could shake up the entire Judgment Day storyline. Roxanne Perez has been flirting with Dominik Mysterio, causing a rift between him and Liv Morgan. The turmoil inside the group grows every week, and it could implode any time now.

What if Nikki and Brie Bella were behind Finn Balor's plan to recruit Perez to create problems within the group? It's a swerve that could work if done right.

#3. Brie Bella could cost Raquel Rodriguez her Queen of the Ring first-round match

Now to the more realistic options, with Raquel Rodriguez participating in a Fatal Four-Way first-round match in the Queen of the Ring tournament on WWE RAW. Rodriguez will compete against Asuka, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile.

With what happened to Nikki Bella last week, Brie Bella could exact some revenge by costing Rodriguez a spot in the semifinals of the QOTR tournament. It sets up a feud between The Bellas and the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Evolution 2.

#2. Nikki Bella might announce Brie Bella's return and challenge the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

As mentioned above, Nikki Bella is set to appear on RAW this week to possibly address her confrontation with Liv Morgan. It could set up a potential title match at Evolution 2, with Nikki announcing Brie's return so The Bellas can challenge for the championships they never got a chance to win.

The women's tag team division took a hit when Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were released, as well as Jakara Jackson, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler. The division needs work, and the addition of a Hall of Fame women's tag team could be key in revitalizing it.

#1. Brie Bella could save Nikki Bella from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

While things are heading toward a potential tag team title match, another way to bring back Brie Bella is for her to save Nikki Bella. Nikki could get confronted by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who would double-team the two-time Divas Champion.

That's when her twin sister's "Brie Mode" theme might play, and she could save Nikki from the beatdown. With Nick Aldis set to take charge of RAW due to Adam Pearce's absence, the match could very well become official this Monday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

