4 ways Brock Lesnar can make his WWE return - Big first-time ever dream match to finally take place?

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He debuted in 2002 and quickly became one of the top stars during his first run with the company, which lasted only about two years. Lesnar left the promotion in 2004 as a multi-time world champion.

After leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, The Beast Incarnate went to the UFC, where he became a legitimate champion in the Heavyweight division. Lesnar later returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2012 and became an even bigger star, winning numerous world titles and ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak.

The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen on television since SummerSlam 2023. Months later, fans are eager for him to return to the ring finally. The only question is how Lensar might make an impact this time around.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways Brock could have a comeback in the near future. With WrestleMania on the horizon, Lesnar could challenge a top champion, appear in a beloved gimmick match, or even set up a dream match.

Below are four ways Brock Lesnar can make his WWE return.

#4. He could appear in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Naturally, the event will have a Men's Royal Rumble Match. Gunther, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley have all been confirmed to be in the big-time bout.

There's a chance that Brock Lesnar could return as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will likely want to win and challenge for either the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. Winning the 30-man match would guarantee Brock a title shot at WrestleMania.

#3. Lesnar could attack Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023

Seth Rollins has been one of the most successful and entertaining WWE superstars of the modern era.

The Visionary is currently the World Heavyweight Champion. Last year, he became the inaugural champion at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. As of now, Rollins doesn't have a clear challenger after thwarting Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW this week.

There's a chance that The Beast Incarnate could be Rollins' next challenger. The pair have a lot of history together and have wrestled numerous times in the past. Plus, Lesnar going for the World Heavyweight Championship, one of the only world titles he's never won, would be logical.

#2. The Beast Incarnate could challenge Gunther

Expand Tweet

Most fans see Roman Reigns as the unbeatable champion in WWE. Interestingly, the company actually has two men who fit that role. Many believe that Gunther is incapable of losing at this point in his career. His success is seemingly never-ending.

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He won the prestigious title in June 2022 and has successfully held onto it ever since, becoming the longest-reigning champion in the title's illustrious history.

Many fans believe The Beast Incarnate vs. The Ring General is an all-time dream match. The company teased a showdown at last year's Royal Rumble, and WWE could host that bout if Brock Lesnar returns to television and targets the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The pair could battle at Elimination Chamber Perth or even WrestleMania 40.

#1. A WWE Superstar could call out Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar on RAW

Brock Lesnar's history in WWE is fairly repetitive, albeit very entertaining. The former Universal Champion could show up and attack a wrestler out of nowhere. They could then engage in a feud. It happens frequently, and Brock is almost always the initial aggressor. The recent Cody Rhodes rivalry is a perfect example of the Lesnar formula.

WWE could potentially shake that up, however. Instead of Brock returning to television and attacking a performer, someone in the company could instead call Lesnar out. In an exciting change of pace, the hunter could become the hunted.

Somebody such as Bronson Reed, LA Knight, or even Jey Uso could decide to call out The Beast and kickstart a new feud. Somebody having the guts to target Brock could be a fun twist on the usual tropes in Lesnar's booking. How might Lesnar respond to someone taking the fight to him? It would be compelling television.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here