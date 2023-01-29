4 ways Brock Lesnar could be punished for his actions at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was not a memorable night for Brock Lesnar. Although he didn't last long, his short stint allowed him to inflict considerable damage, not to the scale or end he would've liked though.

The Beast Incarnate, the man picked by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler to win the whole thing, entered the fray as the 12th entrant and quickly tossed out three superstars. However, an enraged and vengeful Bobby Lashley entered the ring next to Clothesline Lesnar and dashed his dreams.

The former Universal Champion blew a gasket. Brock Lesnar wreaked havoc at ringside, slamming the steel stairs onto the announce table and attacking Baron Corbin.

However, he may have crossed the limit when he assaulted a WWE official trying to restore order. As such, The Beast would have to face some consequences.

#4. Brock Lesnar may be fined heavily for attacking a WWE official

This one will let him off the hook relatively quickly, but it is a very likely and convenient option. Instead of working this into another storyline absence or taking stricter action, Adam Pearce could fine the former UFC Champion for his offensive and unruly behavior.

It is no secret that Lesnar is one of the highest-paid talents on the roster, which has figured into some storylines too. Hence, a hefty fine of a few hundred or thousand dollars wouldn't do much financial damage to someone with The Conqueror's star power.

The primary reason for opting for such a suitable punishment is to ensure that Lesnar is around more regularly on The Road to WrestleMania Hollywood.

#3. The Beast Incarnate is suspended indefinitely

The Beast's unruly behavior has led to suspensions in the past.

WWE takes aggressive behavior against its on-screen personnel rather seriously, and such offenses often result in indefinite suspensions for the violator. A recent case saw Bobby Lashley, who sparked Lesnar's outrage, face an indefinite suspension upon inadvertently assaulting a referee following a controversial loss.

The Beast Incarnate has been in a similar predicament before. After losing his WWE Championship in an impromptu Triple Threat, Lesnar laid out an all-out assault on everyone in his path the following night in a hellacious segment. Stephanie McMahon suspended the former champion.

The only potential drawback of such a consequence is that it would take Brock Lesnar off television again, putting his current rivalry with The All Mighty on hold and unnecessarily delaying the inevitable rubber match.

#2. The Conqueror is forced to apologize

Will The Conqueror be forced to apologize?

For the average man or WWE Superstar, issuing an apology is not necessarily a punishment but rather an acknowledgment of one's wrongdoings. But this is Brock Lesnar we're talking about - one of the most reckless and vicious wrestling machines ever to grace the squared circle.

He bows down to no one, which explains why he has never had a long-term in-ring partner. Furthermore, apologizing is not in his playbook, and a prideful man of his stature would rather face other, more pressing consequences. Hence, The Conqueror being forced to apologize is an unlikely option.

#1. Brock Lesnar is barred from competing in the Elimination Chamber match

The next Premium Live Event on WWE's calendar is Elimination Chamber which heads to Canada. As has become a staple tradition, the show hosts two chamber matches, one for each sex.

It remains to be seen if the Men's Elimination Chamber match will be for the World Championship or a shot at the top titles at WrestleMania Hollywood.

However, the match is usually reserved for the elite class of upper-card superstars. As such, Brock Lesnar's name will definitely be considered.

Under normal circumstances, he would definitely enter. But the higher-ups would want to punish him for his unspeakable actions. Thus, preventing him from wrestling in a high-stakes bout with much on the line is an effective consequence that will not pause any of his ongoing endeavors.

