  4 Ways CM Punk could be scre**d out of his World Title match against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam

4 Ways CM Punk could be scre**d out of his World Title match against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam

By Ken
Published Jul 24, 2025 07:16 GMT
CM Punk might not win at WWE SummerSlam [Credit: WWE.com]
CM Punk might not win at WWE SummerSlam [Credit: WWE.com]

WWE's next big premium live event is just a week and a half away. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will be hosting SummerSlam live from MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3.

The SummerSlam card isn't complete, but it is stacked. John Cena and Cody Rhodes will battle it out, as will Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY has also been booked for the big summer event.

One of the biggest bouts announced for SummerSlam will be for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther will go one-on-one with CM Punk. While the match will be awesome, the winner seems quite clear. Gunther will likely stand tall.

With that being said, CM Punk arguably should win the gold, but if he doesn't, it will potentially be because he got scre**d. This article will examine four ways Punk could be robbed of winning the World Heavyweight Championship, both due to incidents at the event and also something that could happen a week beforehand.

#4. Gunther could take him out on WWE RAW before SummerSlam

While the most apparent way CM Punk gets screwed at SummerSlam would be through a match, WWE could take a different direction. The Second City Saint might not even end up making the big-time Premium Live Event.

On the WWE RAW before SummerSlam, which will air on the upcoming Monday, Gunther could shockingly assault Punk. It could even be an assault reminiscent of The Ring General's beatdown on Jimmy Uso during the leadup to WrestleMania.

A bloodied and battered Punk might then be unable to compete at SummerSlam. Their match would be cancelled, and The Second City Saint would be unable to win the World Heavyweight Championship. This would ruin Punk's plans, to put it mildly.

#3. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could cost CM Punk the gold

A new stable has been dominating WWE Monday Night RAW since WrestleMania. At that show, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins united. In the weeks that followed, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joined the group, and they are now a serious threat within the company.

The leader of this stable is Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Seth was injured at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. That doesn't mean he still can't cause issues for his long-time rival, however. Rollins hates Punk and may decide to ruin his SummerSlam plans.

The Visionary could direct Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to cost Punk the World Heavyweight Championship. If Reed distracts the referee, Breakker could nail Punk with a Spear, and Gunther could then get a quick pinfall victory. If Rollins can't win the gold yet, at least he can prevent Punk from getting any.

#2. Goldberg could return and attack Gunther, causing a DQ

Goldberg has been the talk of the wrestling world lately. He made his return in the build-up to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. He then had his retirement match with Gunther at that big-time show. In the end, Goldberg lost to The Ring General.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has since gotten a lot of criticism for his comments about his retirement match. He was critical of WWE over it and even took shots at Gunther, laughing at his infamous chops. While many think this is sour grapes, it could be setting the stage for a return.

Goldberg could still want revenge on Gunther and nail a Spear at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, this could sc**w CM Punk. If the referee sees the Spear, Gunther would then be awarded the win via DQ. As a result, Punk won't get the world title.

#1. Goldberg could shockingly return aligned with The Ring General

There is one other option that could include the WCW star, and in a move that would leave everybody talking. As noted, Goldberg has received backlash over his comments regarding his retirement from WWE.

Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could decide to capitalize on this backlash. Goldberg could return at WWE SummerSlam, but not as a babyface looking for revenge. Instead, Goldberg could turn heel for the first time in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Goldberg could hit CM Punk with a Spear after a referee bump of some kind. The referee could then recover in time to see Gunther choke Punk out. From there, Goldberg and Gunther could shockingly shake hands and reveal a new, dominant unit.

Ken

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

