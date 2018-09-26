Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 ways Curt Hawkins' losing streak could end in WWE

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
91   //    26 Sep 2018, 19:05 IST

Image result for wwe zack ryder and curt hawkins
Hawkins (l) - ow can this man end his woes in the squared circle?

The story of Curt Hawkins' losing streak is something most didn’t know about until WWE publicised it, or fans just didn’t care too much about a superstar the creative team didn’t believe in either.

Most recently WWE published a video detailing the impact of losing on Hawkins' confidence levels, his push in the company, and the impact on his career as a whole.

Now its quite predictable to see where WWE is taking this angle, as Hawkins is probably next in line for a Cinderella push, as the B Team was before him. As fans we expect more from the WWE, because they have a chance to build up one of their most underused stars.

As history dictates, Hawkins' eventual push would be a short one, but how can WWE make it memorable enough to make it one of the highlights of this year? The losing streak coming to an end could be a lucrative angle, if WWE takes full advantage. 

#1 Reunited with an old friend

Image result for wwe zack ryder
Zack and Hawkins could light up the Raw tag team division if handled properly

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are no stranger to one another, as these two men found early success in the WWE by being WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s sidekicks. While the role was not glamorous, it did help the fans get acquainted with the Edge heads, and these men even found success as Tag Team Champions.

So the question is, why can’t WWE replicate that success? Ryder and Hawkins are both members of Raw, and both have no narrative. A reunion between both stars would be huge for Raw, and not only in terms of nostalgia, but for the stagnant Raw tag team division.

Hawkins ending his losing streak by reuniting with Ryder could possibly be one of the best moments on Raw this year if done right. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Curt Hawkins
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
5 WWE Superstars who Curt Hawkins could realistically end...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Curt Hawkins tries to avoid 200 straight losses...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Curt Hawkins pleaded with WWE to let him lose...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Curt Hawkins speaks on his incredible losing...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who refused to win a match
RELATED STORY
5 people who Curt Hawkins defeated in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Son of WWE legend wants Lesnar to break another...
RELATED STORY
5 Bold decisions Baron Corbin needs to make as Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 2-Year WWE losing streak comes to an end
RELATED STORY
5 jobbers who don't get the respect they deserve
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us