4 Ways Dominik Mysterio can respond to Liv Morgan's kiss on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shocked everyone by kissing Dominik Mysterio to close last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. This unexpected moment has left fans eager to see how the dynamics between Liv, Dominik, and the rest of The Judgment Day will unfold on the upcoming show.

Ahead of the show, WWE has announced that the Women's World Champion will address her kiss with Dominik Mysterio on RAW. Dirty Dom will also have some explaining to do, especially to The Judgment Day.

Following are four possible ways Dominik can respond to Liv Morgan's kiss on the upcoming episode of RAW.

#4. Complete denial

Dominik Mysterio will have some explaining to do to the rest of The Judgment Day. He could play into the shock factor and say that he was as surprised as everyone else when Liv Morgan decided to kiss him.

Dominik could completely deny any romantic involvement with Liv Morgan and would likely need to prove his loyalty to The Judgment Day.

#3. Confront Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan is set to address her kiss with Dominik Mysterio during the upcoming episode of RAW. The latter could confront her during her promo and demand an explanation for her actions.

Dirty Dom might go on a rant, accusing Liv of trying to drive a wedge between him and Rhea Ripley. He could sternly warn her to stay out of his affairs and not interfere with The Judgment Day moving forward.

#2. Seek out Rhea Ripley

There has been a lot of chaos within The Judgment Day ever since Rhea Ripley got sidelined with an injury. However, last week's incident involving Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio might have been the tipping point.

Dominik could seek out Rhea Ripley to explain his actions and prove his loyalty to Mami. However, considering Ripley's history with Liv Morgan, this could prove to be a daunting task.

#1. Leave The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio's WWE career has been on the rise since he betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined The Judgment Day back in 2022. However, he seems to feel lost in the shuffle since Rhea Ripley got sidelined with an injury.

Dominik could be planning to leave the group. He might explain his kiss with Liv Morgan by revealing that they have been in a romantic relationship, thus betraying Ripley. Dominik could then announce that he's done with The Judgment Day, in what would be a dramatic turn of events.

