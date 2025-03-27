4 ways Gail Kim can make her WWE return

Gail Kim is a former WWE Women's Champion who wowed fans with her athleticism. While she had some success in World Wrestling Entertainment, the legend had her greatest success in TNA Wrestling.

In fact, Kim contributed significantly to the gradual change of women's wrestling, thanks to her work in TNA. She and stars such as Awesome Kong helped boost the Knockouts division and showed fans that a women's division could really deliver if given a chance.

In shocking and upsetting news for many, Gail was let go by TNA Wrestling in a restructuring move. Kim had made TNA her home for years and was seemingly a key figure backstage, so this surprised many.

With Kim now free of her TNA obligations, Triple H should absolutely hire Gail. Not only that, but there are a handful of ways she could make an in-ring return after a year and a half or so since her last match. This article will look at four ways Gail can return if The Game hires her.

#4. She could wait until the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Triple H is a slow booker. He likes things to be logical and have plenty of build, so he doesn't rush stories or big moments. Some WWE fans can grow frustrated by the pacing, but overall, it is for the benefit of the stories and the stars.

Gail Kim might not necessarily be brought in to WWE immediately. Instead, The Game may wait to have her return to television next year. More specifically, she could take part in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The big bout will take place in Saudi Arabia and feature some of the top stars in pro wrestling. Gail's return and the opportunity to mix it up with names such as Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Bayley, among others, would be incredibly exciting.

#3. Gail Kim could return for a retirement match on NXT

WWE RAW and SmackDown have absolutely stacked women's divisions. The stars on the two brands are unlike anything else in women's wrestling past or present.

That said, when it comes to quality, sheer numbers, and overall attention, the NXT women's division is the best in the world. WWE has put together a roster featuring names such as Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Tatum Paxley, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker, among others.

Given how good the NXT women's division is, Gail could look to have a retirement match on the brand. She could work with a star like Giulia, a friend like Jordynne Grace, or put over a future superstar like Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, or Sol Ruca.

#2. She could be part of a WrestleMania weekend Battle Royal

For a short period of time, WWE had two Battle Royals at WrestleMania. One was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and the other was the Women's Battle Royal. Two in one night, however, was a bit much.

In an odd move, however, once WWE WrestleMania became a two-night event, both Battle Royals were removed from the card. The men's bout has become a staple on the Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania, while the Women's Battle Royal has sadly disappeared altogether.

Come WrestleMania weekend, the Women's Battle Royal could return. The two matches could be placed on each night of WrestleMania, or the women's bout could be on the RAW after WrestleMania. Regardless of how it returns, Gail could show up in the bout. This would give her a major spotlight, perhaps at the biggest event of the year.

#1. Gail could have a return match at WWE Evolution II

WWE Evolution was a special Premium Live Event. It was the first, and so far only, all-women's PLE in the history of the company. Names such as Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Lita, Sasha Banks, and various others competed on the card.

While it has been over half a decade since, and a second Evolution is yet to take place, there has been speculation that the PLE could return this year. If it does, this could be where Gail Kim returns to WWE.

As noted, Gail played a big role in revolutionizing women's wrestling, so where better for her to return than at Evolution? Kim could have a dream match with a big name such as Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, or Becky Lynch. Alternatively, she could be in a tag team match if she doesn't feel ready for such a big spotlight.

