5 ways John Cena can shock the world on WWE RAW this week

John Cena and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will be in the same building tonight in Brussels, Belgium. It will be the first time since Elimination Chamber PLE that Cena will show up on TV. The 16-time WWE Champion has yet to speak a word about his shocking heel turn at Chamber and why he took that path.

Moreover, tonight, it won't be the same John Cena the fans have witnessed in the last 22 years. It's going to be a heel Cena with burning anger within himself waiting to explode.

With that, let's look at five ways John Cena can shock the WWE Universe.

#5. John Cena can come out with a new entrance theme

The Leader of the Cenation might not come out to the same entrance music that he has been using for years. It was for a babyface John Cena, who had just emerged from the ruthless aggression era. Cena is no longer a hero to kids but a villain. So, on tonight's episode of RAW, he can come out with a new entrance theme that would highlight his heel character.

#4. Non-PG promo style

The promo that Cena would probably cut against Cody Rhodes might also not be TV-friendly content. Cena might mince no words in spouting hate against Cody Rhodes and might speak stuff that doesn't go with the regular, typical, family-filtered content for the WWE fans. It's possible that the 16-time WWE Champion can cross the lines today, which would indeed be shocking for the fans.

#3. New attire

The Champ can also come out in all-new wrestling gear designed especially for his heel persona. He has been wearing T-shirts and jorts for well over a decade, but that was for his babyface character. Cena has turned heel for the first time in two decades, and the promotion will probably give him new wrestling gear.

#2. John Cena can make Cody Rhodes bleed

Cena can also surprise the WWE fans by once again making Rhodes bleed. He already did this at Elimination Chamber while teaming up with The Rock. On tonight's episode of RAW, he can attack The American Nightmare and then take the fight backstage. To generate more heat, Cena can also use a steel chair or belt to beat Cody. This would generate tremendous heat in the lead-up to their match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. John Cena can pay allegiance to The Rock

Cena can also surprise the fans tonight by paying his allegiance to The Rock, his former rival in the company. It's hidden from nobody that Cena and The Rock haven't been the best of friends in WWE. They had some real-life heat, which transcended into two epic matches in WWE WrestleMania.

The Cenation leader can surprise the fans tonight by paying his allegiance to The Final Boss and declaring himself as his official man in the company. It remains to be seen what Cena says in his defense of becoming a heel and how he tackles the criticism of the WWE Universe.

