4 Ways Randy Orton could become The Legend Killer again

Randy Orton is one of the most dangerous and decorated superstars in the history of the sports entertainment industry. Early in his career, he earned the nickname “The Legend Killer” after he let his vicious side hit the headlines when he brutally attacked some of the biggest icons in the business. From Mick Foley to Shawn Michaels to The Undertaker, Orton feared none.

However, since returning from injury in 2023, fans have seen a more restrained version of The Viper. While he remains a major force in the company, he hasn't shown the ruthless killer instinct he's infamous for. Many believe it’s only a matter of time before Orton unleashes that side of himself again, before he hangs up his boots. With WWE packed with veterans and legends, the perfect opportunity is here for Orton to snap and go on a rampage.

Following his loss at Backlash, The Legend Killer could return stronger than ever. Here are a few ways WWE could bring that version of Randy Orton back.

#4. Turn heel on Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes share a rich history, starting with their time together in Legacy, but WWE has never explored that dynamic in the current era. With Rhodes now on top of the company, there’s no better time for Orton to turn heel and begin a rivalry with one of his best friends in the industry.

Money in the Bank could be the occasion when Orton finally snaps. WWE has confirmed Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul, and Orton could interfere in the match, turning on Cody in shocking fashion. The betrayal would instantly bring back 'The Legend Killer' persona and put Orton back in the title picture.

#3. Retire R-Truth with a Punt Kick

R-Truth is one of the most beloved legends in WWE, but has not been in The Viper's good books lately. Truth’s interference at Backlash cost Randy Orton a key match against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. That minor incident could be used to light a major fire.

Orton could snap and deliver a brutal Punt Kick to the legend, marking the end of Truth’s in-ring career. This would be a massive message to the entire roster and could mark the start of another dangerous run by The Viper.

#2. Dethrone John Cena and turn him babyface

WWE may have labeled John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash as their final match, but the controversial ending could be used as a pivot for a rematch. They could build on this feud with higher stakes, centering around Cena’s final run and Orton's desire to end it for good.

A potentially clean victory against Cena could end up being a massive moment for Orton, living up to The Legend Killer sobriquet. Cena could then shift to a full-time babyface farewell tour, while Orton uses the win to launch a dominant heel run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

#1. Randy Orton could go on an undefeated streak

Orton doesn’t need to go after legends immediately, he could start by running through the stars on the active roster initially. An undefeated streak, built with purpose, would allow him to establish dominance before targeting specific legends.

One after the other, Randy Orton could showcase his dominance and take out anyone standing up to him before knocking at the doors of the legends. By the time he sets his sights on a legend, fans will already see him as a threat.

The streak would bring back the aura of The Legend Killer, leaving fans stunned. With a lot of potential options, time will tell what WWE has in store for The Viper next.

