4 Ways Rey Mysterio can return to WWE following vicious attack

WWE is in a brand new era. New superstars are routinely being called up to the main roster or making their debuts, while several major names from the company's past are either retiring or leaving the promotion to finish out their careers elsewhere.

One of the few massive stars from the past left on a full-time schedule is Rey Mysterio. The greatest luchador of all time leads the Latino World Order on Monday Night RAW and remains a key figure on television, or at least, he had been until recently.

Rey has been sidelined by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The New Day attacked Mysterio as RAW was coming to an end just a few weeks ago.

While there is no timetable for the Hall of Famer's return, he will inevitably be back. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Rey Mysterio might return after the assault from The New Day.

Below are four ways Rey Mysterio can return to WWE following the vicious attack.

#4. He could save Dragon Lee from a beatdown on WWE RAW

The Latino World Order has gone through some changes over the past year or so. First, Santos Escobar left the WWE faction. Carlito followed. Zelina Vega, while still affiliated with the stable, has moved to SmackDown. This leaves just four members left.

Aside from the legendary Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee is the next top member of the group. Lee is exceptionally talented and has been seeking revenge for Rey, but he fell victim to The New Day's antics on WWE RAW this week.

If Lee suffers another beatdown from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Rey could make a surprise return to save his protégé. From there, we could see a high-stakes tag team match between Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, and The New Day on RAW or even at WrestleMania.

#3. Rey Mysterio could move to SmackDown

Expand Tweet

As noted, Zelina Vega was a member of the Latino World Order on WWE RAW. However, things changed for her when she moved to SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window. Although that has closed, Rey Mysterio could soon follow Zelina to the blue brand.

Whether as part of a trade or for any other reason, Rey Mysterio could also decide to move to WWE SmackDown. This would help him avoid The New Day for the foreseeable future, which might be better for his health after their brutal beating. Additionally, he could allow the Latino World Order to stand on their own.

On SmackDown, Rey could be a top contender for the United States Championship. He might also eventually have a big match with Cody Rhodes, reigniting their rivalry from well over a decade ago. They'd no doubt put on a fantastic match in 2025, just as they had in the past.

#2. He could bring help to take down The New Day

Expand Tweet

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have completely changed over the past several months. The New Day shockingly turned heel on Big E, berating their former stablemate and humiliating the man they once called a friend. They have since gotten new music and have a whole new look.

While Big E has been out of action for three years, many WWE fans hope he is nearing a return. There’s a belief that perhaps the heel turn from Kofi and Xavier is a set up to allow Big E to return in a big way. If that's the case, Rey's comeback could be how it all goes down.

Rey could return alongside Big E. Together, they could take on The New Day, potentially setting up a tag team match at WrestleMania. Big E's in-ring return at The Show of Shows could be perfect.

#1. Rey Mysterio could turn heel and shockingly join The New Day

Rey Mysterio has been with WWE off and on since 2002. In 23 years, the Hall of Famer has never once been a villain. He has always been beloved by the audience and that will likely never change. Unless...

There is a chance Rey Mysterio could shockingly join The New Day upon his return. He could show up and attack Dragon Lee while Woods and Kingston take down Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. It could then be revealed that Rey has seen the light.

This would be shocking, but it would also make sense in a few ways. Rey could ultimately put over Dragon Lee and help him become a top luchador. Also, if anybody could get Mysterio booed, it would be the combination of Xavier and Kofi. Those two are absolutely despised.

