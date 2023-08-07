4 ways Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio can leave Judgment Day amid Balor and Priest tensions

Over the past year in WWE, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day have emerged as one of the most dominant factions in the company.

2023 has arguably been their year, with Rhea winning the Women's World Championship, Dominik the NXT North American title, and Priest becoming Mr. Money in the Bank. However, in recent months, dissension between Finn and Damian has started to show after Balor, who has been challenging for the World Heavyweight title begun to feel that Priest and his briefcase were getting in the way of him achieving his goal.

With both Finn and Damian seemingly set to come to blows soon, it could mean the end of The Judgment Day as fans know it. With that in mind, we will take a look at how Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio can leave the group but still continue their on-screen partnership.

#4. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio walk away from The Judgment Day

Whilst it may be the least dramatic way to end the group, the current Women's World Champion and NXT North American Champion could simply decide to leave the faction with Balor and Priest's issues becoming too much to handle.

Over the past couple of months, Ripley and Mysterio have come down to the ring as a pair for the majority of their matches and segments, implying that the most important part of The Judgment Day is the two of them.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times earlier this year, Rhea Ripley was asked how it has been working with Mysterio, with her providing details on their working relationship.

"It just built out of nothing. I barely talked to Dominik before. We were in different groups. But the pairing of us sort of just clicked. It was a really smooth and easy bond, and it’s been really cool watching him grow as well. He was the biggest babyface, all smiles, to what he is now. It’s just it’s been fun to watch his evolution and him grow into the Latino Heat that he is today." [H/T LA Times]

Furthermore, with both superstars currently holding gold, leaving the faction would not lessen their stock, as the duo have arguably been the two best heels in WWE for most of 2023.

#3. Mami and DomDom could go their separate ways

Since Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle last year, the son of the iconic luchador has been at Rhea's side for almost every second. With nearly all of his wins receiving some form of assistance from the Women's World Champion.

Whilst many fans have enjoyed their devilish pairing, Rhea Ripley has begun to become a fan favorite amongst the WWE fanbase, with her skills in the ring and pure charisma too cool not to cheer for.

Therefore, after leaving Judgement Day, fans could see The Eradicator leave Dominik Mysterio behind as well, as she looks to establish herself as a champion that both she and the fans can be proud of.

#2. Rhea and Mysterio switch red for blue

Following the WWE Draft earlier this year, the entirety of The Judgment Day has predominantly been a featured act on Monday Night RAW. With the villainous stable declaring that they own the red brand.

However, with The Judgment Day close to being torn apart from within due to Finn Balor and Damian Priest's lust for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. Rhea and Dominik may consider moving to Friday Night SmackDown in order to leave the drama of their old group behind him.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley established herself as the biggest star on the blue brand for a brief period after she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's title. After her switch to RAW in the Draft, company officials rebranded her blue belt as the WWE Women's World Championship.

#1. A new Judgment Day could rise

Although Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio could very much leave the faction, considering theirs and the group's popularity a new version of The Judgment Day, without either Finn Balor or Damian Priest could reveal itself.

Whilst the stable currently has no out-and-out leader Rhea has seemingly established herself as the faction's defacto commander, with her ordering all three members to do the group's various bidding.

With many stars on the roster currently looking to change things up in their careers, creatively, Rhea Ripley and Dominik would seemingly have an endless list of stars waiting to join their new group.

