4 ways Roman Reigns can help The Usos become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

This past Friday on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was in the ring gloating before he was interrupted by RK-Bro. Randy Orton and Riddle proceeded to mock him before they turned their attention to his cousins The Usos.

On the Roman Reigns Island of Relevancy, RK-Bro challenged The Usos to a tag team title unification match, which the twins accepted. However, they refused to fight them on the spot, instead stating that the match would take place next week on SmackDown.

This has been a match weeks in the making, and it looks like we are finally getting it. Two top teams duking it out in a history-making encounter is something epic, and the fact that it is an unpredictable contest makes it even more so.

However, the wildcard in this match is none other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. After two years of his cousins doing his dirty work, the time may have come for Reigns to return the favor. RK-Bro will have to watch out for his presence at ringside and the numerous ways in which he could aid his cousins.

On that note, here are four ways Roman Reigns could run interference and help The Usos become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

#4. On our list of ways Roman Reigns could help his cousins create history: Outright attack someone behind the referee's back

Reigns is always willing to play dirty

We'll start with the most obvious way Roman Reigns can cost RK-Bro the win. As the match reaches its final stage, a wandering Reigns can cheap-shot either Randy Orton or Riddle, leaving them vulnerable to a pinfall and a loss.

The members of The Bloodline are experts at slyly interfering in matches, and Reigns is no exception. He could pick the most opportune moment and attack one of the RAW Tag Team Champions while the referee's back is turned. That would put his cousins in prime position to win RK-Bro's championships and unify them with theirs.

#3. Manipulate events before the match begins

If you paid close attention to the segment between The Bloodline and RK-Bro this past SmackDown, you would have noticed that Roman Reigns was unusually quiet after the RAW Tag Team Champions hit the ring. Given how much he likes to be involved in big moments, it was a surprise to see him go silent.

However, what if this is an elaborate plan from Reigns? Remember the time he tried to hijack The Usos' match against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Kevin Owens by suggesting that if his cousins win, Rollins would have to forfeit his championship match against him? If he were to do something similar before the unification match and succeed, he could hand The Usos a big advantage.

The Tribal Chief has every reason to play spoilsport in the match after taking a nasty kick from Riddle on SmackDown. This manipulation could be his payback, and it would be a double whammy if his cousins benefitted from it.

#2. Take out RK-Bro before the match

Reigns is not the biggest fan of RK-Bro, and could make it known before the match

Roman Reigns can influence the match before it even begins. One way he could do it is by attacking RK-Bro and leaving them injured before their big fight. Given how tough the babyfaces are, they'll probably ask to compete, but the advantage will be on The Usos' side.

An injured RK-Bro is still dangerous, but against elite competitors like Jimmy and Jey Uso, there's only so much you can do when you are carrying knocks. Reigns could be the one to inflict the damage and hand the RAW Tag Team Championship to his cousins on a platter.

#1. Distract the referee when RK-Bro have The Usos beat

RK-Bro versus The Usos is going to be an incredible match of fine margins. Neither team will be willing to give an inch to the other, but one of them has an ace up their sleeve in the form of Roman Reigns.

Reigns could end up being the difference-maker in the match. If a situation arises where Randy Orton and Riddle have his cousins on the ropes, he could distract the referee and leave the RAW Tag Team Champions vulnerable to the likes of a low blow or any other illegal maneuver.

